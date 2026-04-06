Sisu: Road To Revenge Is One Of The Best Action Movies Of The Past Decade, And It's On Netflix

I love a good action movie. Who doesn’t? I feel like a truly good action movie is hard to come by these days. Sure, there are a million okay action flicks, but to find something truly memorable like a Commando or a Die Hard is pretty difficult in 2026.

Yes, the John Wick movies have been consistently good, but aren’t there any OTHER great action movies over the past few years or so? And, the answer is yes. There actually are, and those movies would be 2022’s Sisu and its 2025 sequel, Sisu: Road to Revenge. They come from Finland, and are probably the most exhilarating and pulse-pounding action movies I’ve seen in the past decade or so.

You can watch the second movie, Sisu: Road to Revenge, right now with your Netflix subscription . Here’s why you should.

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Sure, You Could Watch The First Movie, But You Don't Have To To Enjoy This One

Do you know how old I was when I watched Terminator 2: Judgment Day? Eight. I was 8-years-old when I watched the second Terminator. I only bring this up because at that point, I hadn’t seen the first movie yet. I started off with the sequel, and that was just fine at the time (However, now that I have seen The Terminator, I actually think it’s superior in a lot of ways to T2 ). This is important, though, because the same can’t be said for every sequel.

For instance, just try to watch The Matrix Reloaded without seeing The Matrix first. You’re going to be lost out of your mind. That’s the cool thing about Sisu: Road to Revenge. Because sure, you COULD watch the first movie, which is currently available with an Amazon Prime subscription , but you honestly don’t have to. Everything is spelled out quite clearly in the sequel.

WARNING: FROM HERE ON OUT, THERE WILL BE SPOILERS

We learn that our protagonist, Aatami (Jorma Tommila) is a former Finnish Army Commando, and that his entire family was murdered, which sets him off on the road to being a killing machine. In the first movie, his character is way more mysterious, and we learn bits and pieces about his past through what other characters have to say about him. But in this movie, we get scenes that show just why he’s so committed to killing his enemies.

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In fact, in the sequel, we actually see who murdered his family, but I’ll get to him in a bit. First, I want to talk about just why this movie is worthy of your time if you’re a fan of action movies.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Action Is Almost Nonstop After The First Fifteen Minutes

Going back to Terminator 2, it has one of my favorite opening scenes ever. We see the war of the robots, and why it’s imperative that John Connor has to be saved. In every way, it’s the perfect way to start a movie.

Well, Sisu: Road to Revenge actually takes a slower approach. Instead of jumping right to the action, we’re instead introduced to our protagonist, and we see all that he’s lost. It’s slow-paced and somber, and for the first 15 minutes, you might be wondering if this is an action movie at all. But, once it hits that 15-minute mark, oh, baby. The action NEVER lets up.

The film, like its predecessor, is told in chapters, and once we get to the action, it’s kind of hard to keep up. Our hero dispatches enemies in the most clever ways imaginable, and the film likes to shift set pieces frequently. For example, in one moment, our hero is stabbing and shooting people to death, and in the next, he’s racing in a truck against motorcyclists with bulletproof helmets.

A few minutes later, and he’s being chased by airplanes that are trying to blow him up, and the action simply does. Not. Stop! My favorite scene involves Aatami being on a train full of sleeping soldiers, and the ways he tries to get around them, with one moment in particular being especially cringe-inducing (but in the best sort of way!).

I’ll tell you, there are action movies, and then there are ACTION MOVIES, and Sisu: Road to Revenge is certainly the latter. It’s all also upheld by a stellar antagonist, who I’ll get into next.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Antagonist Is A True Match For Our Protagonist

I feel like every action movie worth its fake blood needs a final boss of some sort. Yes, the first movie had one…kind of…but it didn't really feel earned to me. The villain spent most of the movie running AWAY from our hero, and when they did eventually fight, it didn’t really seem like he would be able to beat up the protagonist the way that he does.

However, the sequel doesn't have this problem. From the very beginning, we're introduced to our antagonist (chained up in the rain, no less). He’s played by Stephen Lang, who is famous for playing a villain in the Avatar movies, and he’s a stellar villain here, too, as Yeagor Draganov, a Soviet Red Army officer who killed Aatami's family. Draganov is the perfect bad guy because he has no respect for human life (even his subordinates), and he really wants to confront Aatami because he sees a challenge in him that he's never faced before, and he wants to.

Draganov relishes the fact that he turned Aatami into a legendary killer, and he wants to be the one who destroys him as well. He gloats about killing his family, but he's also impressed by just how much Aatami deserves his reputation, making them feel like equals in a sense.

Stephen Lang is an excellent addition to this series, and it's a shame that he'll never be back, given the way that he's taken out, which I'll get into next.

(Image credit: Heikki Leis/Sony Pictures)

This Also Reaches John Wick Levels Of Ridiculousness

There's a reason why everybody brings up John Wick when it comes to white-knuckle action, and it's because the fight scenes and gun battles are just so good in those movies. And, I think a major part of this is just how ridiculous the action can get in those films sometimes, like John Wick killing somebody with a book, or falling off a rooftop…and surviving.

Well, the Sisu series is also quite impressive when it comes to its creative kills, like in the first movie, where Aatami could stay underwater for extended periods of time by stabbing somebody in the neck, and then breathing underwater through the hole he just made, or throwing landmines at people's faces.

Sisu: Road to Revenge turns the dial up to 11 with even crazier action. For example, I mentioned the train scene earlier. Aatami is stabbing people through their beds, firing bullets that sever limbs, and the creme de la creme is when he actually uses a missile to rocket off toward another train, only to fight the antagonist to the bitter end before blowing him up with said missile. Satisfying stuff.

In that way, Sisu: Road to Revenge is truly ridiculous, and its action should be applauded. They don't make action movies like this anymore, which is why you should definitely check it out on Netflix if you’re a fan of the genre. You won’t be disappointed.