I Almost Noped Out Of Netflix's Apex In The Opening Scene, But I'm Really Glad I Didn't
Yeah, that first scene was a little much for me.
When I first noticed Apex, the new movie starring Charlize Theron, Eric Bana, and Taron Egerton on the 2026 movie schedule, I was skeptical I would bother to use my Netflix subscription to watch it. It’s not because I don’t like the cast or anything like that, I’m a fan of all those actors. It was the title alone. I sensed what it was going to be about, and I wasn’t wrong. However, I’m glad I powered through the opening moments and got into the movie, because it’s pretty fun.
I Don’t Like Movies With Climbing Scenes
I just knew Apex was going to involve some harrowing moments on the side of a mountain, and I can’t watch stuff like that. My acrophobia, which they call a fear of heights, but we all know is really a fear of falling, gives me terrible anxiety and vertigo when I watch anything with scenes like that. I couldn’t watch the scene in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol when Tom Cruise climbed the Burj Khalifa, and I flatly refused to watch Alex Honnold climb El Capitan in Free Solo.
Apex does indeed begin with a climbing scene, complete with distressing looks down the mountain, slipping hands, and swinging ropes. It has everything that stresses me out in scenes like this. I mean, they were even camping in a tent attached to the side of the cliff. My stomach churned, and at one point, I just picked up my phone and played Wordle for a few minutes. After the white-knuckle start, however, I got pretty into the movie.Article continues below
It’s Not A Perfect Movie
I’m not going to sit here and write that Apex is the…um…pinnacle of filmmaking achievement. It’s not. It’s chock full of well-worn tropes and plot holes the size of a mountain in Yosemite National Park. It also has some dodgy CGI, but those things didn’t stop me from enjoying it. It’s a pretty typical Netflix action movie in a lot of ways. It clearly had a decent budget and obviously landed some big stars, but it’s not going to be added to a list of the best action movies ever.
I won’t spoil the movie, but it’s an adventure-horror movie featuring a heroine played by the always great Theron and an even better villain. It’s pretty clear very early on just what kind of movie this is going to be, and I was ok with that. Nothing in the film is particularly unique, either; the plot is something we’ve all seen before. High cinema it’s not, but for a rainy Saturday afternoon, it’s pretty much exactly what I’m looking for. As I said, it’s just a fun movie.
If you’re like me and you love fun-but-cheesy action movies, but can’t watch scenes involving extreme heights, I would say power through the opening. I think you’ll end up having a pretty good time with this movie, just like I did.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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