Survivor's Rob Cesternino Reacts To The MrBeast Super Secret Beware Advantage, And How Easily It Could Have Gone Wrong
The gamble paid off this time.
Spoilers ahead for the 10th episode of Survivor 50.
Survivor changed the TV world forever, and remains one of the best reality shows on the air. We're getting deep into Season 50, which is airing on CBS and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. It remains to be seen if it ends up being considered one of the best Survivor seasons, but its various celebrity cameos have been getting a big reaction from fans. Two-time player Rob Cesternino spoke to CinemaBlend about why the MrBeast cameo worked... and how easily it could have gone wrong.
The cast of Survivor 50 has been putting in the work, but they've been aided by Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, Zac Brown (who was in the lowest rated episode), and now MrBeast. Rob Cesternino, aka the founder of the Rob Has a Podcast network, is speaking with CinemaBlend weekly about each new episode, and got real about how this latest celebrity cameo worked. In his words:Article continues below
He's not wrong. While MrBeast being on Survivor (and even attending Tribal Council) got some hate from fans, it ultimately resulted in a thrilling episode of TV. The MrBeast Super Beware Advantage ended up being a coin toss, where someone could either win and get immunity (plus increase the prize money), or simply be eliminated before any votes were cast. Scene stealer Rick Devins was the one who flipped the coin, and it all worked out. But think about how anticlimactic it could have been if he didn't pick correctly?
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Survivor is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from.
Survivor 50 has been chock full of wild twists, to varying degrees of success and acceptance by the fans. The ones that hit seemed to have exciting results, such as the pair eliminations and now Rick's coin toss. But if all that build-up happened for nothing, fans might be singing a different tune. You can see my conversation with Rob Cesternino below:
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While many fans wonder how much money Survivor contestants make, MrBeast's cameo means that the winner of the season will now be awarded a whopping $2 million. The only other time this has happened was during Winners at War, presumably in order to convince the cast to come back. So the stakes have just gotten much higher.
New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Rob Cesternino's book The Tribe and I Have Spoken is out May 5th, and the Survivor and Traitors star is doing a book tour. Visit robhasawebsite.com/events for more information!
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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