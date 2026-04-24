After Seeing Normal, I Had One Very Clear Thought About Bob Odenkirk's New Movie

There are a lot of movies on the 2026 movie schedule that I know I'm going to go out of my way to see, and then there are the movies that will grab my attention with a trailer or a TV spot, and I'll decide to see it on the fly. That's what happened this week with Normal. Ben Wheatley's new action movie, which is also a bit of a crime thriller, wasn't on my radar until recently, but one trailer plus a glimpse of its cast was enough to get me to show up at the theater this week to check it out. I'm glad I did, because Normal was a ton of fun -- pretty much everything it was advertised to be. Beyond that, I had one clear thought about why I liked the movie so much, and it really comes down to Bob Odenkirk.

No major Normal spoilers ahead.

(Image credit: Magnolia Films)

Bob Odenkirk Deserves A Lot Of Credit

I'm not here to give Odenkirk all of the credit for why I enjoyed the film, though he does deserve a lot of it, as he's not only the star but also one of the writers and a producer. What I've been thinking about is more than just seeing another great performance by the Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad star. Those of us who are familiar with Odenkirk's work on screen know what to expect from him. It's the movie itself that's elevated by Odenkirk and the rest of the cast's performances. This movie is a perfect example of why casting is so important, and why films that might be categorized as fun crime action thrillers can be really good movies with the right people involved.

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What Normal Is About

Odenkirk plays Ulysses, an interim sheriff who's getting the lay of the land in small-town Normal, Minnesota. From the start, we're more or less in Ulysses' point of view as he meets with the locals and scopes out what seems like a dated but charming wintery town. It's clear from the start that something is off, but for the most part, Ulysses just asks questions and silently recognizes the cagey remarks he receives from just about everyone. And then the stuff hits the proverbial fan when two bank robbers show up and unknowingly tear the mask off this seemingly ordinary town.

Things escalate from there, with lots of action and violence throughout. All the while, we're still getting to know Ulysses, who's bearing the weight of his past as a lawman, and a handful of supporting characters who fall on either side of this rapidly and violently developing situation.

(Image credit: Magnolia Films)

I Realized Partway Through That I Was Genuinely Invested In The Story

Here's the thing -- there are plenty of movies like Normal out there, and I won't pretend most of them are high-quality cinema. We enjoy them because they're fun, and because we want to see the good guys win and the bad guys get what's coming to them. In that respect, without going into specifics on who lives and who dies, Normal delivers, while also throwing in some twists and turns along the way.

Most importantly, Odenkirk made me care about his character from the start. Ulysses is a lot of things, including tired, frustrated, occasionally funny, remorseful, and a bit sad. He's also sharp and unrelenting when push comes to shove, which it does. Odenkirk brought so much to his character that I felt completely invested by the time the third act hit. Ulysses' backstory could have easily felt like filler with a lesser actor, but because Odenkirk brings all of his character's layers to the surface at the right times throughout the film, it makes Normal a truly satisfying story, in addition to being a fun bit of snow-covered action.

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I also need to shout out the supporting cast. Henry Winkler plays the mayor in this film, and not a moment of his talent is wasted. Lena Headey delivers a subtle performance as Moira, another local, who connects with Ulysses early on. Reena Jolly and Brendan Fletcher play the bank robber catalysts of this whole situation, Lori and Keith, respectively. And then there's Jess McLeod's character Alex, a young adult who gets involved in the story partway through. I don't want to get into too many specifics about how they factor in, but I adored Alex from the start and was as invested in their story as I was Ulysses'.

(Image credit: Magnolia Films)

It's Easy To Picture A Version Of This Movie I Watched Then Forgot All About

I can see a movie like Normal getting made with a cast that's fine enough, but as I picture it in my mind, that version of the film relies a lot on bullets flying, stunt sequences and one-liners. Don't get me wrong, those are some great staples of action films and thrillers. Those movies are fun while we're watching them, but don't leave much (if any) lasting impression. That's all fine and good, but Normal reminded me of how much better a movie like this can be with the right cast.

The version we got -- the one with Odenkirk as the star, and the great supporting cast -- is why I'll remember this movie beyond the next few days. It's also why I'll surely watch it again when it comes to streaming. And perhaps most importantly, it's why I hope we continue to see more fun movies like this that bring in great acting talent.

Normal is now playing in theaters. While I think it'd be a fun movie to watch whenever it's released on streaming, especially if you love a good action movie and crime thriller, I also think it's the perfect movie to watch on the big screen when you just feel like going to the movies. If this kind of movie is your thing, Normal checks all the boxes and more, plus the critics seem to like it overall.