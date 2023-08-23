Two John Carpenter Classics Are Returning To Theaters, And I’m Thrilled For A New Generation Getting To Experience These Horror Must-Sees

Lights, camera, Carpenter! If you're a fan of horror—heck, if you're a fan of cinema in general—you can't help but bow down at the altar of John Carpenter . This legendary filmmaker is to horror what Spielberg is to adventure or what Scorsese is to crime dramas. We're talking about the man behind enduring classics like Halloween , The Thing , and Escape from New York, films that didn't just set the bar but ripped it out of the ground and swung it around like a madman. Two of his lesser talked-about classics are returning to theaters this spooky season, and I am thrilled for a new generation to get the opportunity to experience these must-see horror movies .

The Fog filmmaker has a unique gift for blending real-world issues with pure horror. He transforms everyday items into terrifying subjects, tapping into our deepest fears. Now a new generation that may only know the self-deprecating chain smoking filmmaker through pop culture references can experience his genius first-hand. Fathom Events is bringing back They Live and Christine for special anniversary screenings this September.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

You heard it right, folks. The gems They Live and Christine (one of the best Stephen King adaptations and iconic 80s villain ) are hitting the big screen again, complete with intros from the Master of Horror filmmaker himself. But this isn't just a rerun of old classics—it's a full-blown celebration. Tailored for die-hard fans and newcomers alike, this event is a chance to experience Carpenter's storytelling genius in all its layered glory.

They Live stars the late wrestling legend Roddy Piper as a man who finds glasses revealing a world controlled by evil aliens. He teams up with Keith David and Meg Foster to fight back. The film shows on September 3rd and 6th at 4 PM and 7 PM local time. Christine, adapted from a Stephen King novel of the same name, follows a nerdy guy and his killer car. It screens on September 10th and 13th at 4 PM and 7 PM.

What elevates this event is that the Star Man creator's films were made for the big screen, long before the era of smartphones and streaming. So put aside your small screens and even your fancy home theater setups. Carpenter designed his films with the grandeur of cinema in mind, using sound and visuals that truly shine in a communal theater environment. Plus, his original scores —often self-composed—sound incredible on a theater's audio system. The experience is so immersive that it can't be fully replicated at home. Trust me, I've already got my tickets and counting down the days!

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

They Live and Christine are often overshadowed in talks about Carpenter's great body of work , even though they've left their mark on pop culture. From inspiring a season of Stranger Things to the epic Family Guy chicken fight scenes , his influence is felt across generations, whether they realize it or not. What fans may not know is, besides these 14 awesome behind-the-scenes facts , that Christine, the movie, and the book were developed simultaneously—and, as a devoted Stephen King reader, I dare say the film surpasses the book. The movie makes you believe a car can kill by using innovative effects before the CGI era.

So, mark your calendars, prep your popcorn, and brace yourselves for a double dose of one of the seminal horror filmmaker’s brilliance. Whether you're a longtime aficionado or a newbie eager to dive into the world of one of cinema’s greatest visionaries, this Event is a horror happening you won't want to miss! I know I won’t.