Pass The Popcorn, Because These Wicker Reviews Have Only One Word For This Lusty Romance

The new Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård movie, Wicker, hits the 2026 movie schedule this weekend and is earning rave reviews worldwide ahead of its release. It’s being called funny, romantic, and emotional. One more word that has made its way into multiple reviews is “horny.” That’s not exactly surprising, as that aspect of the movie is not hidden in the trailer, and the special popcorn bucket for Wicker is quite lusty all by itself. Though I haven’t seen the movie yet, I’m quite entertained by some of these reviews.

The book-to-screen adaptation is based on a short story called The Wicker Husband by author Ursula Wills-Jones and is currently sitting north of 90% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s that word that keeps coming back that stands out.

Lexi Amoriello of Lex Reviews says in her review on Instagram:

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I think it's fun seeing a movie that has that fairy tale quality that's aimed at an adult audience. Because this movie is equal parts horny, hilarious, and heartfelt. Beneath all its salacious amusement lies a story that's surprisingly sweet and tender.

Amoriello isn’t alone in that description, either. She’s joined by a chorus of other reviewers who are saying very similar things about the movie. Joey Magidson of Awards Radar says in his review:

I’m delighted to report that this is more than just a bizarre high concept. It’s a devilishly fun and subversive love story, one that’s as hilarious and horny as it is romantic.

In another review, from Alise Chaffins on her Substack, MacGuffin or Meaning, the word pops up again, but like many of the glowing reviews, Chaffins is quick to point out that it’s not just horny, it’s more, writing:

Wicker is a horny movie, yes, but this is also a deeply romantic movie about trust, autonomy, and finding a relationship that works for you.

Then there is the review that seemingly started all this talk, written way back in January and used as a pull-quote in the trailer. It came from writer Cody Dericks at Next Best Picture. In his review, he opines:

Based on the short story “The Wicker Husband” by Ursula Wills-Jones, the latest film from writing-directing team Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson is a vulgar, horny, and unexpectedly heartwarming fable.

Now, some reviewers didn’t actually use the word, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t alluding to what everyone wants to talk about. Sometimes another word is used: raunchy. Sure, that’s probably not just referring to seemingly copious amounts of sex in the movie between Colman's Fisherwoman and Skarsgård’s wicker-made character (Wicker Husband), but it’s certainly meant to evoke what’s going on in the bedroom. Siddhant Adlakha of Digital Spy writes:

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The movie, however, ends up being a raunchy, off-kilter delight, though what's equally surprising is that it still maintains the author's fairytale musings.

Jason Blake at Limelight uses that same word, calling the movie an “off-beat, magic-real and earthily raunchy comedy-drama” in his three-and-a-half-star review.

While some reviewers didn’t like Wicker, most found that the Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson-directed film to be a delight and just in the main character’s bedroom. Colman and Skarsgård are joined by a supporting cast who also get their own praise in the reviews, including Peter Dinklage, Elizabeth Debicki, and Richard E. Grant. They all looked great on the red carpet together, and apparently complement each other just as much in the film.

I’ll admit that I haven’t thought much about this movie, but now that I've read it's a horny movie with a message? Well, I just have to see it!