Alexander Skarsgård’s Wicker Co-Star Had A Funny (And Relatable) Reaction To His Full-Frontal Look
You could see all the wicker.
In Wicker, nothing about the Wicker Husband is left to the imagination. You can see everything, and let’s just say there’s a reason the poster for this movie was made to look like a Harlequin romance novel. The cast could also see everything, and one of Alexander Skarsgård’s co-stars explained the funny and relatable reaction she had when she saw him as the naked Wicker Husband while filming the project on the 2026 movie schedule.
To clarify, Skarsgård wasn’t naked as himself; he was naked as the Wicker Husband, which meant he was fully covered in wicker. However, he was still “stark naked as wicker,” as his co-star Elizabeth Debicki put it. So, how does one react to a sight like that? The Crown actress recalled her reaction during an interview with Variety:
Now, in the film, Wicker Husband goes full frontal in one scene, he’s in the water, and he’s pretty far away from the camera. However, you can see everything from his wicker abs to his wicker penis. Personally, I don’t know how I’d react to a sight like that if I were on this set. And I think Debicki, who played The Tailor’s Wife in the movie, had a very valid and relatable response to seeing her co-star in naked Wicker Husband mode.
I have to say, though, considering Wicker reviews highlight just how horny the movie is, I guess seeing all the wicker on set shouldn’t have come as a shock.
Anyway, this movie really is very romantic and spicy. Skarsgård’s Wicker Husband and Olivia Colman’s Fisherwoman have multiple sex scenes together. In fact, Colman explained that when they filmed those moments, it was actually helpful that the wicker suit was between them. She also said her trust in Skarsgård, their intimacy coordinator and the movie's directors, who are married, made the whole situation “so much fun.”
Overall, Wicker does not shy away from the intimate and sexual elements of the story. It also leans into the tender and sweet side of Wicker Husband and Fisherwoman’s relationship, and all around, this movie truly is a lovely romance.
Women are loving Wicker Husband too. Yes, he’s good-looking and fit. However, in a different interview, Colman and Debicki also noted that Skarsgård’s character is so attractive because he’s also a good listener. He’s very attentive, too, he cares deeply about the people he loves, and he won’t give you splinters. So, he’s the full package.
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Well, with all that said, it was quite funny and relatable to hear how the cast reacted to seeing a fully naked Wicker Husband. It’s also been fun to see everyone else reacting to Wicker in all its horny and heartfelt glory. So, if you’d like to watch Wicker, you can catch the movie in theaters now.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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