The Wicker cast has been feeding into innuendo pretty much since all the horny reviews dropped for the 2026 movie release . Having seen the movie in theaters myself, I have to say I wholeheartedly approve. So, I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised when lead Olivia Colman pulled a wicker, penis-shaped vibrator out of her purse during a recent appearance, but I was! I wonder if Alexander Skarsgård knows she has this homage to his member on her person at any given time?

Wicker’s been landing some Oscar buzz, particularly in its Craft categories, but the leads have been out and about helping with the push in recent days. Lead Olivia Colman was recently out supporting Wicker when she signed on for British Vogue ’s “What’s in my Bag” segment, which nearly always features an interesting array of random objects. In this case, one of the first things the actress pulled out was a Wicker vibrator, no joke.

She said fans might be “surprised” she’s just carrying around the wicker contraption, and joked she's “going to say it’s a lipstick" before also pulling out some Kitkats and Twix bars. See the surprise moment, below.

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I certainly didn’t see the wicker vibrator coming, but I do have questions. Namely, that doesn’t look like the very uncomfortable prosthetics Alexander Skarsgård was wearing on set. So, like where does one get a wicker vibrator? Did a fan make that and give it to her? Does she keep that in her bag all the time, or was this just tossed in to throw Wicker into the conversation? Again, does her co-star know she's carrying this around?

Any way you look at this, it's very funny, and as she succinctly put it:

If you’re offended by what I have in my bag, I don’t care.

With a Wicker Oscars push, anything is possible. Honestly I'd be down for some Best Actor/Actress noms. Colman and Skarsgård are so good in the movie and when I saw it in a theater full of women , the crowd was rowdy and having fun with the premise, which was so cheeky and unexpected. Even the merch for this movie follows suit! I mean, the popcorn bucket needs its own intimacy coordinator !

Anyway, I had the best time watching this movie, and I’ve totally enjoyed the way the two actors have been promoting the film in the time since, which includes but is not limited to Skarsgård’s feet (likely) ending up on wikifeet . This is the movie that really just keeps on giving and giving, and it just hit VOD so you can now even watch it from the comfort of your own home. I suggest you do so before awards season!