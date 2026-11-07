Alexander Skarsgård Said Jumping Into His Wicker Role Was Tough (But Not For The Reason I Assumed)
I thought it'd have more to do with the wicker.
When I think about the challenges that may have come with making Wicker, the wicker itself and the sheer horniness of the film (which the reviews pointed out) come to mind first. This project on the 2026 movie schedule required Alexander Skarsgård to be covered in wicker the whole time, and he and Olivia Colman have some very intimate scenes throughout the film. It’d make sense if all that was tough to work through. However, when Skarsgård was asked if he thought it’d be difficult to play the Wicker Husband, his response about why it was surprised me.
While Olivia Colman has been open about filming sex scenes in Wicker and working with the intimacy coordinator to make them feel “easy,” Skarsgård opened up about a different challenge that came with this movie. During an interview with the NYT, he explained that playing such a pure character was "foreign" to him, and that was a hurdle he had to get over:
Now, I don’t know about you, but the last movie I saw Alexander Skarsgård in was Pillion. Like Wicker, it’s a romance. However, that’s all they have in common, and that’s especially true when you compare Skarsgård’s characters. The beloved Wicker Husband is so kind, gentle, and open-hearted. Ray, the biker he plays in Pillion – which is a romance involving a BDSM relationship between Ray and Harry Melling’s Colin – is incredibly closed off, demanding, and cold. In short, Ray is anything but “pure and beautiful.”
Along with Pillion (which you can stream with an HBO Max subscription), Skarsgård’s most recent projects include the concert mockumentary The Moment, the sci-fi series Murderbot and the war movie Lee, to name a few. None of those are the fantastical romance Wicker is, so this new movie required the actor to tap into a different side of himself.
Plus, as he said, it’s not often we see him play a genuinely nice guy, and I wouldn’t say his career is defined by wholesome characters. So, I can see why this role in Wicker challenged him. While the Wicker Husband and Fisherwoman have a very R-rated sex life, they have a remarkably loving and, in many ways, wholesome relationship. And while it was a challenge for Skarsgård to play that out at first, he nailed it, and he said he loved the experience too.
Now, if you’d like to see Alexander Skarsgård play a significantly less dark character than he’s usually known for, you can catch Wicker in theaters now.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.