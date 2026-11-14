I Laughed Out Loud When I Learned About The Wicker ‘Sequel’ Alexander Skarsgård’s Been Pitching

A spoiler for Wicker lies aheads.

Wicker might not get any Oscar recognition (although that would be a pleasant surprise), but I'd argue it's one of the best theater-going experiences of any film released on the 2026 movie schedule . Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård’s unconventional rom-com turned out to be much more than a smutty romance about a perfect man built of wicker. Audiences were won over not only by Skarsgård’s wicker abs, but also his character’s pure heart , leaving many hungry for more, Skarsgård included. And I laughed out loud when I heard the “sequel” he’s been pitching.

Alexander Skarsgård has never been one to take himself too seriously, especially while doing press tours. I can’t say I blame him, doing the same interviews over and over would get pretty old otherwise. However, his effortless deadpan and jesting tendencies make it difficult to sometimes tell if he’s being serious or not, like with this recent pitch to Entertainment Weekly about a Wicker follow-up:

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It’s called Corduroy. We tried to find financing for it, but, for some reason, it’s been hard, but we’re pitching it around Hollywood this week. Alexander Skarsgård

At this point, I can’t tell if this is a serious pitch or not, but the idea is genuinely hilarious. Skarsgård added that this corduroy character would be “delicate and soft,” as well as an “attentive lover.” I’ve got to be honest, that doesn’t sound as sexy as a sturdily built wicker man, but I get the sense this concept is in very early stages of development. Forget splinters, we’d be wondering about carpet burn.

Seriously, I’m going to need someone to ask the A-lister about this again, because I really need some clarification. Skarsgård is known to joke with the media, even tot he point of teasing a “smear” campaign against his father , Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value) during awards season. However, I wouldn’t put it past him to actually try and get this wild sequel made.

I’m just not fully sold on “Corduroy” for another reason. If your mind went to the same place as mine upon hearing this pitch, you understand why. Yes, I’m talking about the children’s story “Corduroy,” in which a corduroy teddy bear comes to life in a department store. Given Wicker ’s salacious content and marketing , it feels really weird to relate the two, and therefore I fear it might be difficult to get that sequel pitch off the ground. However, the Legend of Tarzan actor has been persistent in the idea of a Wicker sequel, and I’m curious to see what that might look like.

This isn’t the first time the Northman actor has pitched a sequel to his latest movie. During the press tour, Skarsgård expressed interest in continuing the Wicker Husband’s story, following questions about what happens at the end of Wicker when the unconventional family of three leaves their village behind.

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Clearly, Skarsgård enjoyed playing the wicker sex symbol that has taken the internet by storm, but that’s not surprising. If 2025’s kinky Pillion taught us anything , it’s that Skarsgård isn’t afraid to get a lil freaky (in the best ways) and Wicker seems to have opened a whole new realm of possibilities in his mind.