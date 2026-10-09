I Hope You Are Into Feet, Because I Have To Talk About Alexander Skarsgard’s See-Through Shoes

Celebrity fashion goes through a lot of phases, but no matter what it’s men’s fashion that’s getting the short end of the stick. There are a few exceptions, of course, and I’ll shout out Glen Powell going full velvet and Colman Domingo on pretty much any carpet as another. There are only so many ways to make a red carpet suit look interesting though. Intriguingly, it was Alexander Skarsgård who managed it this week, and now he's probably gonna be the next a-lister to land on wikifeet.

Promotion for Wicker has been kicking off with a bang. The movie’s already got a popcorn bucket that’s made from a 3D scan of Alexander Skarsgård’s actual torso. It wasn’t on my bingo card that the actor would go into full fashion mode for the indie flick, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Yet he went sans shirt for the movie’s BFI London Film Festival premiere, wearing only a gold suit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He’s so cool, that’s not even what I want to talk about with this outfit. You looking more carefully? Do you notice the man has on dress shoes that are completely see-through?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The whole cast looked pretty fun on the red carpet. The opted for black except for the former True Blood actor, who sort of gave off outsider vibes in the gold. I think it was perfectly fitting for a movie like this one, and definitely a step up from the Twilight tee Peter Dinklage wore at another Wicker event. Skarsgård’s co-star Elizabeth Debicki also went with a shirtless suit, though hers was a stunning black sequined number.

I've seen some incredible red carpet shoes, but I don’t think anything will really outshine see-through shoes though. That’s the kind of footwear that is generally relegated to casual jellies, and yet transcends its humble origins here. I’ve never seen anything like these shoes on a man out in the wild, and I may never see shoes like these live in action, but I’m glad the actor took the chance.

The shoes, from Saint Laurent, already did go a bit viral in the fashion world a few weeks back, when Anthony Vaccarello posted scenes from the Spring 2026/2027 line (before exiting just a few hours ago).

They’re still a very new trend at this point, and I can’t wait to see whether or not they bring a little oomph to red carpets moving forward. One thing I do know, Gen Z doesn't like posting their footsies for a very good reason, but at least if you're gonna show those dogs off, he's doing it in style.