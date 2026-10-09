The Wicker Popcorn Bucket Needs Its Own Intimacy Coordinator
Swooning.
Wicker has been a movie that I think has been intriguing to a lot of people over the last several months. It’s a romantasy drama that premiered at Sundance, and has some heavy hitters in Alexander Skarsgård, Olivia Colman and Peter Dinklage. I know it’s drawing attention because my friend who only sees one or two movies a year in theaters asked me to go see it with her. People are catching on after its weirdly erotic trailer went viral, and also came with the tagline “a hard man is good to find.” (I don’t know who wrote that, but my congratulations.)
The medieval movie brings a Wicker Husband (Skarsgard) to life for a fisherwoman who’s known around town for being a little smelly. Being made of wood, the Wicker Husband doesn’t mind, and the two embark on an epic romance. One might even call it “spicy,” and it’s only fair that Regal’s popcorn bucket is following suit.
I mean, this thing needs its own intimacy coordinator. Someone ask if it’s OK being displayed under this lighting!
Regal jokingly noted people have a lot of “questions” about the upcoming 2026 movie’s premise, and one of them is, “Can I eat popcorn out of that?” The that in question just so happens to be the actor’s torso. Why yes, yes you can.
(Honestly in terms of ability to hold popcorn, this is actually a pretty great bucket. Here's looking at you, Lobo.)
Regal’s popcorn container is, in fact, modeled off a 3D scan of Alexander Skarsgård’s actual torso. I’m no a torso expert, but I can see why someone would think the 6’4” actor is a pretty solid specimen, and would then want to encase said torso in plastic in perpetuity. I do wonder if it's giving the actor flashbacks to the utter nightmare of wearing all that wicker on set, though.
It gets better. If you would like your own version of Skarsgard’s torso to blithely consume popcorn out of, you don't need to even need to empty your pockets to shell out for it. While popcorn buckets can be quite expensive, like sneaky so, Regal is offering you the ability to 3D print this popcorn bucket for free. What will they think of next?
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Listen, we’ve seen some absolutely not safe for work popcorn buckets before. The Dune one obviously kicked off the trend, but The Boys’ popcorn bucket was so over-the-top it made Dune look demure. In Wicker’s case, this is certainly the sexiest popcorn bucket I’ve ever seen. It’s almost too much to display, and you just know there’s already some nifty person out there trying to turn this bucket into a lamp. For art’s sake, of course.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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