Zombie Doctor Strange And 5 Other Great Halloween Costume Ideas Based On 2022 Movies To Try This Year

It’s almost Halloween, do you have your costume ready? Here’s some inspiration from 2022 movie releases . Whether you’re getting ready for a spooky season party, doing some trick or treating or going out, looking at this year’s most buzzworthy films is a fun way to be creative away from the classics and start conversations about the characters you decide to embody.

Check out these Halloween costume ideas purely from 2022 movies that will receive approving nods from movie fans who’ve been tuning into this year’s biggest moments on film thus far. These ideas allow you to be ahead of the curve for costumes that could be famous for years to come, but this Halloween is the first and only time you can say you debuted it. Feel free to take these ideas, or make it your own, but as cinephiles, these are some great ideas for you to try out, starting with Zombie Doctor Strange:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Try Zombie Doctor Strange From Multiverse Of Madness

There are so many Marvel characters readily available to purchase for Halloween, but how about this twist on things: Zombie Doctor Strange! In this year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the hero (er, one of them) became part of the undead and rose from the dead to save the day.

With that in mind, rather than simply going as Stephen Strange for Halloween, you should try out the zombie version, whether it’s adding a mask or playing with some special effects makeup. The extra effort will be appreciated by Marvel fans, that’s for sure. If you want to go the extra extra mile, paper mache additional arms to go behind you or hire a friend to walk behind you to go for Strange's more trippy look.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Be A 4*Townie From Turning Red

Going as a Disney character for Halloween is always a blast because it connects with kids and adults alike, and early this year, Pixar released Turning Red on Disney+, which feels like it’s set to become a classic already. There’s a few ways you could go about doing a costume based on the animated movie. Obviously you could get the red panda ears and be Mei, but what about being a 4*Townie? Embodying a mega fangirl of the fictional boy band sounds like it would be so much fun to play around with.

Below are some ideas about how to put together a 4*Townie outfit. I’m thinking you should have a tour tee, then rock the orange and blue denim of the band and wear some ‘90s accessories like flower hair clips. Maybe you could pull out your CD players, wired headphones and Tamagotchis too. This works across genders too, if you want to be a member of 4*Town, each member has a particular way they wear their denim and hair, and would be an awesome group costume. This is an idea that would also be fun to pull out glittery makeup for, or even paint on some tears rolling down your face to go for the mega melodrama.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Do Emo Bruce Wayne From The Batman

Now here’s an easy one that’d be simple to put together in a day, but also easily recognizable as a clever look following the success of The Batman. Sure, you could go to a costume store and find Robert Pattinson’s Batman costume from the recent DC movie , but one especially iconic moment from the movie was when he takes off his mask and his face is ridden with eyeliner. We'd never seen that before from Batman, and it's a cool, but creepy moment to embody. Do your hair all straggly like Battinson, smear on the face paint and wear his drifter look for a unique take on dressing up as the hero.

Bruce Wayne wears an oversized bomber jacket with a black hoodie underneath in The Batman, as well as some white hand wraps on his hands. He also wears a grey scarf and cargo pants. It’s a more lazy fit as far as costumes go, but it’ll be recognizable and different, and if you get the new clothes for it, you’ll be able to wear the items again.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rock The School Uniforms From Do Revenge

One of Netflix’s big winners of the year is teen comedy Do Revenge, starring Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes. The movie is full of fashion we want to steal and teen movie references , so why not embody your favorite Revenge Mommy’s for Halloween?

This feels like the perfect costume to do with a best friend or friend group. There are a lot of looks you could steal for Halloween, but the most obvious would be the super cute green and purple uniforms they wear at school. It won’t be too difficult to find a beret, tennis skirt, button-up and mary janes for this look. We even found some pieces online for you:

(Image credit: A24)

Be Pearl From Ti West’s Pearl Or X

Now this one might be a deep cut considering Pearl just came out and not a ton of people have had enough time to see it, but I'd argue this costume works no matter what. Plus, you could be the person to turn them onto a horror masterpiece that had Martin Scorsese enthralled. Grab some overalls, a polo shirt, a fake axe and go crazy with the fake blood, and you’ll still sell country girl axe murderer.

If you want to go all out, I also found the perfect Victorian Red Dress on Amazon (opens in new tab) for Pearl’s other iconic look, but it’s not as comfy and cheap as the overalls. For some extra flair, you could add straw to the costume or bring a plus one scarecrow. Additionally, one could go as the older Pearl from X or even Maxine, which both have fabulous, but scary looks as well!

(Image credit: A24)

Be Racconie From Everything Everywhere All At Once

My personal favorite movie of the year and a rare title to receive a perfect five out of five in CinemaBlend’s Everything Everywhere All At Once review could be the inspiration of a host of costumes from the multiverse. You could embody Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang by investing in some googly eyes or Jamie Lee Curtis’ Deirdre with a mustard yellow turtleneck, but an especially great idea from the movie would be to be Raccoonie.

Harry Shum Jr. shows up later in the A24 hit as a chef who has a raccoon under his hat telling him what to do like Pixar’s Ratatouille. It’s a particularly hilarious moment in the film that will get laughs at your Halloween party by all who have seen the critically acclaimed movie. And for those who are confused, just tell them to see Everything Everywhere All At Once, because it’s amazing.

Some of these are risks, not everyone is going to know who you are, but I think that's the fun of them. We've all seen Harley Quinn, Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Disney Princesses; Halloween is for mixing things up! You'll tap into the film nerd in yourself who fell in love with these movies the year it came out and inspire others to either watch them or embody these 2022 movie characters next year. You'll be a trendsetter! Happy Halloween, and I'm looking forward to seeing y'all do these costumes for real!