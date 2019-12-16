Subscribe To Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is 'The Best Of The Trilogy,' Karen Gillan Teases Updates
|
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth in the entertainment world, particularly in the theaters. Phase Three was especially monumental, with every single blockbuster being a critical and box office success. All eyes are on what will happen with Phase Four and beyond, especially with its beloved franchises. Chief among them is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Nebula actress Karen Gillan recently teased the quality of the upcoming threequel.
James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is a fan favorite of the MCU, with a quirky group of characters who give layered performances. Karen Gillan is one of them, with Nebula going from villain to sympathetic survivor during the course of her tenure in theaters. Now Gillan has teased that Vol. 3 is the best of the franchise, saying:
Well, those are big words. The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies proved what the MCU and overall superhero genre were capable of. So if Vol. 3 is the best out of the trilogy, James Gunn must have some great tricks up his sleeve for the highly anticipated blockbuster.
Karen Gillan's comments to THR are sure to excite Marvel fans, especially the movie's past controversies. Despite the massive success of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, there was a period of months where a third wasn't guaranteed. James Gunn was briefly fired by Marvel when controversial tweets from a decade ago resurfaced, putting the entire franchise in jeopardy. But eventually he was rehired, although Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was pushed back significantly.
Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel Vol. 2 are currently both streaming on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial.
James Gunn's perspective is what makes the Guardians movies so successful, and he's no doubt got big plans for hit motley crew of heroes. The franchise has taken its time unpacking each member's personal baggage, especially Nebula. And given the events of Infinity War and Endgame, there's more personal issues to work through in the final installment in the trilogy.
Obviously the most obvious plot line to continue is Gamora's. While Gamora was killed so Thanos could procure the Soul Stone in Infinity War, the 2014 of the character was brought back into the story in Endgame. She ultimately departed the battle field, with the Guardians heading to space to find her.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.