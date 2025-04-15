Anthony Mackie Just Spoke Out About Avengers: Doomsday, And There Are Three Specific Words That Really Stuck Out To Me

If you keep up to date with upcoming superhero movies , then you know Anthony Mackie is officially gearing up to suit up as Captain America again. His latest comments about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday might be exactly what the MCU needs to hear right now. Let's break down the three specific words that really stuck out to me.

While promoting Season 2 of Twisted Metal , Mackie confirmed to IGN that he's heading out this week to begin filming the epic ensemble upcoming Marvel movie . But it wasn’t just the news of production that caught fans’ attention; it was what the Hurt Locker star had to say about the tone of the movie that made headlines. As the Louisiana-born star shared:

We're supposed to go out this week and we'll be out there doing it. Everybody's excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it's going to be great. I'm really excited for what this project is going to be. It's going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had.

The three key words: old Marvel feeling. I’m sure the Adjustment Bureau actor’s comments will make waves online, but it's how it makes my ‘MCU-loving heart’ sputter that I’m most interested in. After a stretch of mixed reactions to the MCU’s Phase Five (we gave Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World a 2-star review ), his comment feels like both a promise and a challenge: that Avengers: Doomsday will bring back the spark that made the Infinity Saga era so beloved.

And if anyone can help recapture that energy, it’s the Russo brothers. If you’ve seen all the MCU movies in order , then you know the brothers’ credits include The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame, and the directing duo has long been associated with Marvel’s best movie moments. Their return to helm Doomsday feels like a deliberate move to steady the MCU’s course, and according to the Altered Carbon veteran, that strategy is already paying off behind the scenes.

If you caught Marvel's five-and-a-half-hour stream , you probably heard them tease Doomsday's incredible cast, which has a mix of returning favorites and some big-name newcomers. We’ve got Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Letitia Wright, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, and of course, Robert Downey Jr., making his big return to the MCU playing Doctor Doom.

The cast list alone is enough to make heads spin, but also raises questions about screen time and character arcs. Still, Mackie’s excitement is infectious, and his confidence in the script and the team behind it suggests that this isn’t just another overstuffed crossover; it’s something built with intention.

For longtime Marvel fans waiting for the franchise to hit that emotional, character-driven sweet spot again, the Real Steel actor’s words are encouraging. “That old Marvel feeling” doesn’t just mean big battles and quippy dialogue; it’s about heart, tension, payoff, and connection. It’s what made people line up for midnight premieres and cheer in packed theaters. And if Avengers: Doomsday can tap back into that magic, Marvel may be ready for its next big moment.

Production kicks off this week, and even though we don’t know all the details yet, the buzz is definitely building. Thanks to Anthony Mackie, we’ve got even more reasons to be excited about the next Avengers movie: those good old Marvel vibes!