Anthony Mackie Just Spoke Out About Avengers: Doomsday, And There Are Three Specific Words That Really Stuck Out To Me

News
By published

Could this mean the MCU is getting back on track?

Sam Wilson, new Captain America in full suit and holding his shield as ammo rains down upon him in Brave New World.
(Image credit: Disney)

If you keep up to date with upcoming superhero movies, then you know Anthony Mackie is officially gearing up to suit up as Captain America again. His latest comments about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday might be exactly what the MCU needs to hear right now. Let's break down the three specific words that really stuck out to me.

While promoting Season 2 of Twisted Metal, Mackie confirmed to IGN that he's heading out this week to begin filming the epic ensemble upcoming Marvel movie. But it wasn’t just the news of production that caught fans’ attention; it was what the Hurt Locker star had to say about the tone of the movie that made headlines. As the Louisiana-born star shared:

We're supposed to go out this week and we'll be out there doing it. Everybody's excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it's going to be great. I'm really excited for what this project is going to be. It's going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had.

The three key words: old Marvel feeling. I’m sure the Adjustment Bureau actor’s comments will make waves online, but it's how it makes my ‘MCU-loving heart’ sputter that I’m most interested in. After a stretch of mixed reactions to the MCU’s Phase Five (we gave Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World a 2-star review), his comment feels like both a promise and a challenge: that Avengers: Doomsday will bring back the spark that made the Infinity Saga era so beloved.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
The MCU is streaming exclusively on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan.

View Deal

And if anyone can help recapture that energy, it’s the Russo brothers. If you’ve seen all the MCU movies in order, then you know the brothers’ credits include The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame, and the directing duo has long been associated with Marvel’s best movie moments. Their return to helm Doomsday feels like a deliberate move to steady the MCU’s course, and according to the Altered Carbon veteran, that strategy is already paying off behind the scenes.

If you caught Marvel's five-and-a-half-hour stream, you probably heard them tease Doomsday's incredible cast, which has a mix of returning favorites and some big-name newcomers. We’ve got Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Letitia Wright, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, and of course, Robert Downey Jr., making his big return to the MCU playing Doctor Doom.

Sam Wilson sweating and talking to Steve in The Winter Soldier

(Image credit: Marvel)

The cast list alone is enough to make heads spin, but also raises questions about screen time and character arcs. Still, Mackie’s excitement is infectious, and his confidence in the script and the team behind it suggests that this isn’t just another overstuffed crossover; it’s something built with intention.

For longtime Marvel fans waiting for the franchise to hit that emotional, character-driven sweet spot again, the Real Steel actor’s words are encouraging. “That old Marvel feeling” doesn’t just mean big battles and quippy dialogue; it’s about heart, tension, payoff, and connection. It’s what made people line up for midnight premieres and cheer in packed theaters. And if Avengers: Doomsday can tap back into that magic, Marvel may be ready for its next big moment.

Production kicks off this week, and even though we don’t know all the details yet, the buzz is definitely building. Thanks to Anthony Mackie, we’ve got even more reasons to be excited about the next Avengers movie: those good old Marvel vibes!

Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

Ben Affleck Gets Real About Daredevil And Punisher In The MCU, And He Makes A Great Point

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Director Thankfully Didn't Rely Solely On Motion-Capture To Bring Galactus To Life, And I Couldn’t Be Happier With This Approach

Florence Pugh Talks ‘Scary Break-Up’ And Why ‘It’s Not Easy’ To Be The Person Who Loves Her
See more latest
Most Popular
Florence Pugh sitting up and looking forward in We Live In Time.
Florence Pugh Talks ‘Scary Break-Up’ And Why ‘It’s Not Easy’ To Be The Person Who Loves Her
Daniela Ruah looking perplexed as Kensi Blye in NCIS: Los Angeles
What It Was Like To Hop From NCIS To The Equalizer, According To Daniela Ruah
Ben Affleck as Daredevil in 2003 movie
Ben Affleck Gets Real About Daredevil And Punisher In The MCU, And He Makes A Great Point
Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27.
I Did Not Expect Kelsea Ballerini To Replace Blake Shelton As Adam Levine’s Rival On The Voice, But The Maroon 5 Singer Knew It ‘Instantly’
Vera Strickland on phone while Mike Franks looks at her in NCIS: Origins
NCIS: Origins Dropped Some Major Bombshells For Its Sandman Story, And Now The Season 1 Villain Is A Lot More Frightening
Emily and Kobe
90 Day Diaries Dropped Some Massive Kobe And Emily Updates, And I'm So Happy For Them
Gabriel LaRoche handing Timothy McGee a glass of wine in his kitchen in NCIS
NCIS Just Threw Some Major Curveballs Into Its LaRoche Storyline, And One Of Them Hit Parker In A Surprising Way
Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in 90 Day Fiance
90 Day: The Last Resort Revealed A Past Controversy Between Ariela And Biniyam That Makes Their First Appearance On The Other Way More Dramatic
Pierce Brosnan smiling slightly at the casino in Goldeneye.
‘I Remember It Very Well:’ The Story Behind The First Time Pierce Brosnan Said ‘The Name Is Bond, James Bond’
Chicago Fire Season 13 cast
Chicago Fire Fan-Favorite Remembers His Character Getting Killed Off On The Show, And I’m Not Crying, You Are