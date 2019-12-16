Taika Waititi’s Latest Tease For Thor: Love And Thunder Will Make Ragnarok Fans Very Happy

When we left off with Thor at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he’d named Valkyrie as the new ruler of New Asgard and departed Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. If Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had come out in 2020 as was previously expected, maybe Thor would have tagged along with them, but since Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive beforehand, presumably that means he’s left their company behind by the time the movie starts (although there could still be a way for the Guardians to cameo).