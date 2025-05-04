Thunderbolts* Director Reveals That Post-Credits Scene Was Directed By The Russo Brothers (But I’m Just Shocked How Fast It Happened)

Major spoilers for Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, so be warned as you read about one of the biggest scenes from the film.

Thunderbolts* has finally arrived amid the 2025 movie schedule, and it’s causing quite a stir. Fans and critics alike have been high on the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, with many praising Florence Pugh’s standout performance. If you saw the film, you surely know there was some excellent "shawarma” to partake in via that post-credits scene (which muddies up one MCU relationship). It turns out the Russo Brothers directed the scene, but it’s the speed with which it came together that really has me impressed.

Following a mid-credits scene that sees Red Guardian trying to impress someone in a grocery store, Thunderbolts* lengthy post-credits scene jumps 14 months into the future. The bit shows the titular team – who’ve since been dubbed the New Avengers – discussing Sam Wilson’s copyright lawsuit against them as well as an ongoing issue in outer space. They then receive a distress signal from an interdimensional spacecraft with a “4” logo, indicating the arrival of the Fantastic Four in the sacred timeline.

Director Jake Schreier was asked about that massive moment in the film, and he dropped some very intriguing details. As mentioned, filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo were actually behind the camera to direct it. The comments that Schreier shared with Variety also seemingly confirm that this won’t be the last time audiences see this scene in an MCU film:

That was shot maybe four weeks ago, and I did not direct that. That’s the Russos on the set of ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ I got to be there, which was very fun, to watch your buddies go on to this grander scale.

I honestly assumed the Russos filmed that post-credits stinger. The Disney-owned studio has a long history of using dailies from upcoming Marvel movies as credits scenes in other films. Yet the situation was a bit different this time around, as the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday hadn’t officially commenced filming at the time. So the crew had to work fast, and I’m in utter disbelief that the scene was only filmed around a month ago. That’s a break-neck turnaround, to say the least. Jake Schrier also shared more details:

I got to see drafts, for sure. We all worked on the scene just to make sure that it was honest to where our characters were. But also, you’re giving them over to this whole new world and new scope, and you want them to function in that way. It was fun to see them directed in another context and on a different level of scope than we had been treating it.

Principal photography for Doomsday kicked off last week, with the Russo Brothers sharing a photo of Robert Downey Jr.’s set chair. The prospect of another film that unites Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is certainly exciting, and it’s likely that fans are also curious to see what Downey brings to the role of Doctor Doom. Of course, we’re now aware that there are freshly christened New Avengers in the mix, and their presence is sure to shake things up a bit for Sam Wilson (Captain America) and his fellow OGs.

I’m still reveling in the release of Thunderbolts*, which is indeed a fun ride and an excellent addition to the MCU. Jake Schrier and his team deserve a lot of credit for pulling off such a massive film, and kudos to the Russo Brothers for stepping in to handle that post-credits scene so close to release. If you haven’t seen the film already or just want to see it again, know that it’s playing in theaters nationwide now. Also, check out other MCU movies by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription.