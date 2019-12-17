I don’t know if you’ve heard, but the biggest, or depending on your perspective, second biggest, movie event of the year arrives this weekend with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Minus the misfire of Solo: A Star Wars Story, every film released under the Disney-owned era of Lucasfilm has been an unqualified global smash hit. Will Episode IX follow suit? Read on to find out how much Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker could make worldwide on opening weekend.