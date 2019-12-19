After Halloween And The Craft, Blumhouse Is Remaking Another Classic Horror Movie

Much like Blumhouse's other efforts in resurrecting classic horror films at Universal, Firestarter will presumably bring this story into the modern age. But even more impressive is the fact that this project is the first Stephen King property that Blumhouse has tackled. So if the master of horror himself enjoys this new effort as he has other films like IT or Doctor Sleep, there could be a chance that we’ll see more King remakes coming from producer Jason Blum.