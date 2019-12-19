Subscribe To ReelBlend #97: Quentin Tarantino Returns For An Epic Conversation Updates
We couldn’t believe that we got Quentin Tarantino to guest on the ReelBlend podcast earlier this year. And then, it went well. So well that he actually said, “We should do this again.”
At the time, that sounded like industry speak, something common in Hollywood. “That was fun, let’s do it again.” Only, Tarantino is an actual man of his word. He came back to the ReelBlend podcast for a follow up conversation. And he gave us more than two hours of his time.
This is the most epic interview we’ve ever had on ReelBlend. It’s the longest interview we’ve ever done, with one of our all-time favorite filmmakers. So monumental that we sacrificed the rest of the show to make as much room as possible for Quentin Tarantino. No news. No reviews. No Blend game. Just a full, extended conversation with the director of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
It’s glorious. So stop reading and go listen!
