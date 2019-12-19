How Playing Kylo Ren Changed From Force Awakens To Rise Of Skywalker, According To Adam Driver

There was just a shorthand right away that we didn't have on Force Awakens. There was no time wasted of, you know, ‘Does he like me?’ ‘Am I giving him the right thing?’ Right away we started this one with me like there was no idea that we can leave off the table. Everything that you're thinking and that I'm thinking we have to say and try it, because we only have this opportunity to do it. So there was, regardless of what it was, there was already an immediacy and familiarity with each other that there was no time wasted.