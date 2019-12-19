The Wildest Review Comments We've Seen About Cats So Far

While general audiences will have their chance to check out Cats for themselves starting tonight, reviews have landed, and while most of them are not kind, they are largely hilarious. Critics have found a number of ways to attempt to describe just what audiences have in store for themselves when Cats arrives. CinemaBlend's own Corey Chichizola reviewed Cats for us, and he used the musical's most famous song, as a way to wish he hadn't been subjected to the movie.