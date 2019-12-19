Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Same-Sex Kiss Wasn’t Cut For Chinese Release

For the most part, China has famously cut out LGBTQ moments on the silver screen. One other exception is 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, when Josh Gad’s Le Fou is briefly seen dancing with a man in a dress. Now, the first gay moment in Star Wars history has been given a pass by China as well, THR found per early audiences from the country. However, much like Beauty and the Beast before it, fans have pointed out it’s another blink-and-you’ll-miss moment.