After I Binge-Watched Andor Season 2, Here’s Why My Revenge Of The Sith Theatrical Rerelease Experience Was Totally Worth The Ticket Price

The first half of the 2025 TV schedule has been a pretty glorious time to be a Star Wars fan. While most of Disney+'s series set in the galaxy far, far away, Andor is pretty widely accepted as the best of them all, and the second season premiered shortly before Episode III - Revenge of the Sith returned to theaters for a 20th anniversary rerelease. Having seen the Sith getting that revenge many times on DVD and streaming with a Disney+ subscription, I wasn't originally going to shell out the cash to watch it again.

Then I was able to binge-watch Andor Season 2 for review, and that changed my mind!

Season 2 Of Andor

I was fortunate enough to have access to the full second season of Andor ahead of its release for review purposes, and you better believe that my intention to pace myself turned into binge-watching. I won't drop any spoilers other than to say that Cassian and Co. had me physically tense while watching, which is saying something considering he at least is guaranteed to survive to Rogue One!

What I Appreciated More About Revenge Of The Sith This Time

It was less than a week after my Andor Season 2 binge-watch that I found myself in a theater, surrounded by mostly men my own age and some dads with their kids and clearly hoping to hook the next generation on Star Wars. I already appreciated elements of the movie like the music, the scale, and some of the stunts and performances, but seeing it on the big screen for the first time helped me appreciate Natalie Portman's performance more, as well as Hayden Christensen's.

I Can't Wait To Rewatch Rogue One

I've always loved Rogue One more than any other Star Wars movie in the Disney era, and it's not even close. I was considering going straight to watching Rogue One after Andor Season 2, but I'm glad I watched Revenge of the Sith again first. Seeing all the grandeur of the fall of the Republic on the big screen followed by the scrappy heroes coming out on top – with a heavy price – in the franchise's first standalone film? I cannot wait.