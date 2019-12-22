Star Wars Box Office: The Rise Of Skywalker Hits Big As Cats Totally Flops

Where it all leads will be interesting, as the divisive feelings among critics seem to be reflected in the opinions of the audience as well. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker received a "B+" on CinemaScore, and while that might seem fine in a vacuum, it doesn't look great when you consider the fact that it's the only live-action Star Wars movie in the history of the survey to earn a score below an "A-." (it should be noted that the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars from 2008 got a "B-") Looking ahead, there isn't a ton of competition from new releases, as most studios were smart enough to clear out of the way of the sci-fi feature, so it's possible that we could see some interesting developments occur with the other blockbusters that are currently playing on the big screen. Basically, there is an opportunity that now exists for Jake Kasdan's Jumanji: The Next Level to follow directly in the footsteps of Kasdan's Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and put up some big numbers in early 2020.