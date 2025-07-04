Scarlett Johansson Talked About Hosting SNL And Why She Keeps Coming Back Again And Again

As Jurassic World: Rebirth starts showing, star Scarlett Johansson is rolling back the 2025 TV guide clock. Specifically, the big-hitter is reflecting on how much she loves hosting Saturday Night Live episodes (all of which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ). Along with praising the sketch show and the weekly spot, Johansson reveals why she continues to return time and again, and it has nothing to do with her husband, Colin Jost.

As the world gears up to go see the 2025 movie calendar blockbuster, ScarJo and her pal and kissing co-star, Jonathan Bailey , participated in Wired’s Autocomplete interview . During the segment, she was prompted to talk about when she hosted Saturday Night Live. First, the MCU star noted how many times she’s been center stage at Studio 8H, with the count currently at seven and making her easily part of the prestigious Five Timers Club . Then she jumped into her latest experience. She believed it went well enough and always loves the experience, saying:

I think it went pretty well, I mean, the wheels fell off by the end, which is a good sign. A lot of work, and by the end of it, you're delirious. And then the next day, you feel like you got hit by a truck. It's fantastic.

The Her star normally delivers a pretty decent episode when she returns to 30 Rock. From start to finish, it seems like pure chaos both behind the curtain and in front, so for her to love the experience regardless of the outcome is cool to hear. Her last gig was especially great to see happen so soon after 2024's controversial joke swap that Michael Che and Colin Jost do annually. Johansson was able to take a nice and adequate swipe back at the Weekend Update co-hosts.

With the A-lister being the last of SNL 50's star-studded host list and closing out the season with Bad Bunny as musical guest, it delivered more of the standard that fans expect. Her monologue was fine, with a cast-sung parody of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” where it speculated who might leave and a call to its five decades.

(Image credit: NBC and Saturday Night Live) Colin Jost Made Michael Che Apologize To Scarlett Johansson During SNL Joke Swap, But He Didn’t Get In The Last Word

Sketches like “Bowen’s Still Straight,” the follow-up to the viral Sydney Sweeney OG and the Please Don’t Destroy video “First Class” in which she flies the trio to Newark from LaGuardia in NYC, got a few good laughs. Like I said, pretty straightforward and roughly reflects her feelings, too.

While it may be some time before we catch Scarlett Johansson live in NBC's Saturday night lineup again while SNL is currently on summer hiatus from new episodes, it’s great to know we’ll likely see her up there again.