A Bones Reunion Is Happening Soon, And I'm Hopeful For A Big Revival Update

While it’s true that Bones has been mostly absent from our lives since 2017, the Fox drama’s popularity means it will likely always be around as streaming content. (It’s currently available with a Disney+ subscription, among others.) More than a few fans out there would love for it to be back around on a more consistent basis, preferably with new episodes as opposed to those we’ve seen before. So I’m extremely hopeful we’ll get some kind of potential revival update during the cast’s anniversary reunion on the way.

Despite Bones being one of those shows that many think went on too long, it’s been gone long enough that it’s easier to forget the foibles and missteps in light of the best moments. The ones that still linger today and inspire comparisons to current shows like High Potential. One can imagine those kinds of stories will get the focus during the TV Academy’s upcoming event Televerse 25, which will host a 20th anniversary panel featuring the following Bones elite:

Emily Deschanel

David Boreanaz

T.J. Thyne

Tarama Taylor

Creator Hart Hanson

The inaugural TV-celebrating festival will be held in Los Angeles from August 14-16, 2025, and the Bones reunion was just one of several exciting panels revealed during the first wave of announcements. (Other spotlights will go to such talents as Henry Winkler, Beau Willimon and the Los Angeles Dodgers' broadcasting team.) But since those arent' all about Bones, those can take a mental backseat for now.

Here's what the cast members and creator will be prepped to discuss to celebrate 20 years of Brennan, Booth, and Hodgins (and 19 years of Taylor's Cam, who joined the forensics fun in Season 2.):

"The panel will discuss the show's exploration of science vs. faith, the real-life forensics and anthropologist who inspired the series, the process of crafting the chemistry between the group's ensemble cast, and the show's resonance with fans 20 years later."

Hopefully there will be lots of fun stories, such as how Boreanaz influenced the title change when he was cast. But more previously unknown details would be nice, too.

Though Booth and Brennan obviously got together in the later years, their not-quite-there romance is one of TV's best, because it lasted long enough to truly earn the coupling. Even if the show itself debatably got worse, fans never stopped loving and rooting for the duo and the actors who portray them. Boreanaz himself spoke of the unique chemistry he and Deschanel shared, helping to make their on-screen relationship appear all the more organic. Which is precisely what everybody would want to get an update on with a Bones revival.

Obviously to expect any extremely significant revival news is to risk being sorely disappointed, since the existence of any such continuation is in the hands of networks and studios. So it's not as if anyone asking about it during the reunion special will magically bring it to life. However, there is the chance of forward momentum happening behind the scenes in the time since both David Boreanaz and Hart Hanson have addressed returning to Bones.

Here's what the SEAL Team actor had to say when asked about it as his Paramount+ miltary drama was coming to a close:

It is the work ethic that we had putting into these characters and what we put out was entertainment for them, and I just can’t tell you how much love and admiration we get from fans for these two characters. And to see them come back would be great. I mean, it’s an easy one to do because it’s so fun. It’s not like, really, what are you going to do with it? It’s just a lot of heart. David Boreanaz

Meanwhile, here's what Hanson previously said about it, in regards to the complicated rights situation with Fox and Disney possibly being a major hurdle:

It would take a million agents and lawyers to figure out who owns what and what platform it would show on. But we do keep talking. And every once in a while, we are all nostalgic enough to think, ‘Maybe we should do it again.’ Who knows? Maybe this will bump-start us. Hart Hanson

If nothing comes out of this reunion, it won't be much longer before that More Bones spinoff referenced on Lucifer will start to sound pretty damned good. I mean, if somebody wants to go ahead and make that one in the meantime...