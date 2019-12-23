Subscribe To Another Day, Another Shot At Marvel As Terry Gilliam Says He 'Hated' Black Panther Updates
First it was Martin Scorsese who had some pretty rough things to say about Marvel films, comparing them to theme park rides and in the process insulting both Marvel movies and theme park rides. Then Francis Ford Coppola came out in support of Socrsese's statements, and in the process took the films, and by extension the whole popular superhero genre, to task with even harsher language.
Now Terry Gilliam, the director of 12 Monkeys and Brazil, is taking his turn to tell us what he really thinks of Marvel, and, somewhat unsurprisingly, he doesn't think much of it at all. Gilliam was asked by Indiewire about his take on the topic, and Gillaim is certainly not without his opinions on the matter. Even a movie like Black Panther, which was largely praised and even received a Best Picture nomination, isn't above reproach according to Gilliam...
While a lot of people praised Black Panther for its diversity, Terry Gilliam apparently isn't buying it. He doesn't believe that the movie deserves the credit that it received, either simply because it was a superhero movie to begin with, or because he doesn't think Marvel actually put the work in that the studio got credit for.
Terry Gilliam says that one of his big problems with superhero movies is that in them, anything is possible, and in his opinion, it's "the limitations that make life interesting." Because there are no limitations in Marvel movies, they're just not interesting to him. Gilliam also feels tat superhero movies ultimately send the wrong message.
Ultimately, Terry Gilliam's comments are along the same lines as those from Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. The idea is that there is something that's simply lacking in superhero movies by their nature. Scorsese said they weren't cinema, and part of how he defined that term was the taking of risks. Whether you're talking about risks on screen or off, there's clearly a feeling from these directors that superhero movies lack both.