After Denzel Washington Said He Would Be In Black Panther 3, Ryan Coogler Explained Why He's 'Fine' With That Information Being Revealed So Early
Denzel Washington spilled the beans on Black Panther 3, but Ryan Coogler doesn't mind.
Few movie studios are quite as secretive as Marvel. The MCU is a major franchise, and the attempts to keep spoilers from leaking are quite significant. This made it more than a little wild when Denzel Washington just came out and said he would be in Black Panther 3, a movie that Marvel had never even confirmed it was making.
It seems certain that Kevin Feige and the higher-ups at Marvel Studios were probably a little annoyed that Denzel came out and said something like that. However, writer/director Ryan Coogler doesn’t mind so much. His relationship with Denzel is such that it seems he just can’t get upset, speaking on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Coogler said…
Coogler goes on to say that he knows Denzel well, and he knows the actor’s family as well. As such, the director admits he’s been trying to find a way to work with The Equalizer actor for a long time. Denzel himself has talked about what Black Panther meant to him, so the fact that these two will finally be working together is a big deal. Coogler continues…
At the end of the day, Ryan Coogler says that there’s so much information about the film industry that isn’t true, that he can’t be too upset at Denzel talking about Black Panther 3, because at least in this case, it’s all true. The director admitted…
Ryan Coogler certainly isn’t wrong. There are so many film rumors out there, and so many about Marvel movies specifically, that the majority of them turn out to be false. Filmmakers like James Gunn seem to spend a good chunk of time debunking rumors about their work while making their movies. So, at least when Denzel reveals the truth, there's less follow-up required.
The official list of upcoming Marvel movies is only four films long, with next month’s Fantastic Four, a pair of Avengers movies, and the next Spider-Man film. That only takes us through the end of next year. Where Black Panther 3 will appear on the Marvel schedule is far from clear, but it seems all but certain that it will and Denzel Washington will be in it.
