Bombshell: How Accurate Was The Movie About The Roger Ailes Controversy?

It's a story that comes right out of Megyn Kelly’s 2016 book, Settle For More, where she describes her driver repeatedly insisting on getting her coffee despite her initial decline. She said within 15 minutes of drinking the coffee she became really ill, having symptoms of nausea and vomiting the day of the big debate. She says a trash pail was placed next to her desk while she was moderating too. There is one perhaps exaggerated detail – Kelly never comes out and blames Trump for “poisoning her coffee” as Theron quips about behind closed doors with Roger Ailes in the film.