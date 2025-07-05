I Didn't Think Jurassic World Rebirth Would Cause Me To Bawl My Eyes Out, But One Scene Hit Harder Than Expected

*Cue the Jurassic Park theme song* Now this…is Jurassic Park.

Well, really Jurassic World Rebirth, but you get the point. I recall when the new movie was announced not long ago, and I genuinely didn’t know how they were going to do more of these films, considering it feels as if every kind of Jurassic Park movie has already been done. But here we are, Jurassic World Rebirth is out, and it’s…good.

I wouldn’t say it’s anywhere near the classic that Steven Spielberg made , but honestly, I think I actually enjoyed this film more than I did the first Jurassic World, and certainly more than the two subsequent sequels. I think in terms of standouts on the 2025 movie schedule , this one surprised me in the best way.

However, even though I am an emotional person, there was one moment in the movie that really resonated with me, as someone who was not expecting much from this film in the first place. And I have to talk about it.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Whole Movie Itself Was So Much Fun

First off, before I delve into the exact moment, I must acknowledge that Rebirth is truly a gloriously fun experience.

Is it the best movie? No, as I said in my introduction. But what it does do well is take you on a high-stakes adventure that feels a heck of a lot scarier than any other Jurassic World movie.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen characters explore areas where the dinosaurs have taken over or whatever the case may be. However, I think the way they presented this – where they needed to be calm and careful in order to extract samples from these dinosaurs without being eaten alive – added a level of stakes that made me fully invested.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many moments had me on the edge of my seat, which is nearly an impossible task for me these days. I’m the kind of person who spends her free time watching the best horror movies , so I’m so desensitized to so much. This film, however, had me clutching my pearls and biting my fingers.

Even so, despite the movie being fun, there was something that really stood out to me and caused the waterworks to start up.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

However, That Moment With The Titanosaurus Dinosaurs Made Me Sob

I mean, it’s not the first time that something like this has happened in a Jurassic movie, where we take a break in the chaos for something calmer. I think it was just the way that it was delivered that got to me.

It’s the second species that they have to obtain data from. They’ve already lost a couple of people on their team because of this mission. They have been struggling to survive in this jungle and finally stumble upon a herd of Titanosaurus, and it’s just this moment where the whole team is staring up in awe.

They began coming out more and more, just purely living in their habitat, and I’m not sure how, but that moment had me bawling in my theater seat. However, when I began to analyze the reasons more closely, I realized there were actually two reasons.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It Was Like The Perfect Representation Of Love Across Species

This is the one that stands out the most. I’m the kind of girl who loves the best rom-coms , who could eat up a cute little romance book. Who just genuinely vibes well with stories that involve love.

Translating that to something as pure as love shown in another species is one that hits me hard. I think that some of us humans find it hard to comprehend that other animals can feel love and companionship with each other because, to us, they don’t possess the same emotional capacity as humans.

It’s normal to think that way. They can feel things, but I don’t think they comprehend it as well as we do.

Then this scene happened, and it was like a slap in the face to those ideas in my brain. This might not be how it went down in the prehistoric era of the world, but still, there was something beautiful about watching two dinosaurs wrap around each other, showing how much they loved each other, and the herd mentality of how they traveled in pairs and were all together in this large, open field.

It’s the perfect example of how love really is the one force on the planet that transcends everything, even species. Even in a movie, that kind of message still hit hard, despite this being a work of pure fiction. Kind of happy this didn’t end up going the route of a strange NSFW dino scene .

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Fact That Everyone In The Group Felt It And Just Stopped And Stared Had Me Smiling

The other reason that had me smiling (and crying) was how the characters were really just like me. While I’m sitting there with my kid-wonder looking at these dinosaurs, the rest of them are as well, so much so that it’s almost like they forget what mission they're on.

Of course, Jonathan Bailey’s character, Dr. Henry Loomis, is a paleontologist, so his walking up to pet the dinosaur and nearly breaking down in tears had me smiling from ear to ear. But I think what hit harder was Zora’s moment.

She’s there for one reason – to make money. Sure, she cares deeply about her team. We can see that from the very beginning. But at the end of the day, they are all there to make money so they don’t have to work another day in their lives after this. She has one job – get the sample.

Even so, she can’t stop herself from staring at the beauty of the dinosaurs. She holds the sniper and just stares in shock, her eyes widened at its beauty, before she inevitably gets the sample they need, because they’re gentle giants.

That moment, where even the agent needs to take a second to stare at beauty, is the kind of stuff that hits powerfully. Because yes, I would be the same way.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I Hope Future Jurassic World Movies Lean More In That Direction

I’m not sure if another Jurassic World movie is in the works. The ending of Rebirth seriously felt like it was a literal “ride off into the sunset to a better tomorrow” kind of movie, where a sequel really isn’t needed.

Hollywood is going to Hollywood, and I’m sure another sequel is likely. So, if that is the case, I really hope future Jurassic movies take a glance at this and incorporate more emotional moments. While it’s fun to watch dinosaurs chase people, it’s instances like this one that really stick with viewers and make them look back fondly on the movie. For that, I am so grateful.

There are still so many other great movies coming out this year, but for now, I think I’m going to be going back into my dinosaur era—time for a Jurassic Park marathon.