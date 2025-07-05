I'm Still Bummed About Barbie Ferreira's Exit From Euphoria Ahead Of Season 3, But The Actress Just Shared A Great Take On Why It's A Good Thing For Her Career

After many years of waiting and wondering, we know that Euphoria Season 3 is absolutely on the way – especially after a first look at Zendaya’s Rue on set officially made the start of production known in February. I’m very much looking forward to seeing returning cast members like Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow. But I still haven’t been able to shake my disappointment over Barbie Ferreira’s exit . However, the actress’ latest comments show her positive approach to moving forward without the series.

Back in 2022, we learned that Barbie Ferreira’s Kat Hernandez would not come back for Season 3. Later, we found out that her “teary goodbye” from Euphoria was made after a “mutual decision” between the actress and the creators. Apparently, both parties didn’t think there was “a place for her to go” and didn’t want to reduce her to “the fat best friend” on the show. But, how is Barbie Ferreira doing these days? Here’s her latest comments on the state of her career:

Now I feel free in a way where I get to really do what I want, and I get to produce stuff that I like and be in these stories that I probably wouldn’t have had time for if I were on the show. It’s been really great.

Ferreira shared the above words with The Hollywood Reporter while in Malta, walking the carpet for the Mediterrane Film Festival’s Golden Bee Awards to accept a rising star award. When she accepted the award on Sunday, she also said she feels “really great” to be recognized for “taking chances” through recent indie films and her theater run on Broadway. The actress also said she’s “been doing things that fulfill” her.

I Love Barbie Ferreira's Positive Take On Things After Her 'Jarring' Experience On The HBO Show

Barbie Ferreira isn’t the only star of Euphoria who will not be in the next season. Storm Reid has commented on not reprising her role as Rue’s sister . It’s hard to see two great characters on Euphoria get sidelined and removed from a show they contributed greatly to. However, Ferreira also got candid about her experience on the series during the same interview:

It informed everything... It was my first job and so I learned so much about myself, who I am as an actor and what I want to do. It was so fun and weird to be on a show that just blows up. All of a sudden, you’re 22 and, like, what? I had no idea what to do. It was a really great crash course with the whole aspect of people watching your show and coming up to you. In that aspect, it was very jarring for me.

It sounds like Euphoria was a wild experience, but the actress is very much happy with where she’s at in her career, working on new projects. Earlier this year, she finished a two-month run in a Broadway play called Cult of Love with Shailene Woodley and Zachary Quinto after also being in the critically acclaimed indie Bob Trevino Likes It.

Next, she’s going to be in a horror movie with Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery and Charli XCX called Faces Of Death and a rom-com titled Mile End Kicks with Jay Baruchel.

Clearly, she's thriving in her career post-Euphoria, and I love that she has spent time reflecting on what she learned during the show while freeing herself up to do more projects she's passionate about.

So, overall, I’m living for Barbie Ferreira’s great take on her Euphoria experience as she moves on from Kat Hernandez, and fans like me await Euphoria’s next season.