I Know Adam Levine And Blake Shelton Love Their Shenanigans, But I Didn't Have This Prank Story Involving A Teacup Pig On My Bingo Card

The Voice coaches are well-known and loved for their hijinks, shenanigans and general tomfoolery. However, I think Blake Shelton and Adam Levine might take the crown for the best rivalry, as the friends (and occasional enemies) have spent years trolling and taking shots at each other on the singing competition. Well, now the Maroon 5 frontman has shared a story that further proves that point, as he recalled a prank the country singer pulled on him that involved $5,000 and a teacup pig.

Adam Levine was asked about the best pranks he and Blake Shelton had pulled on each other while eating hot wings on Hot Ones . In response, he told an absolutely bananas tale about buying what they thought was a teacup pig from the "God's Country" singer. The story began with:

He kind of played a prank on me with a pig once. My now wife, then brand new girlfriend, said she really wanted a teacup pig. And I don’t know what that was, but of course, the first person I ask [is Blake].

He then continued to say that the “operative term” in this story is “stays little.” Now, remember that. They wanted a pig that was tiny and didn’t grow to be a full-sized pig.

OK, got that, good. Keep that on the back burner for later. For now, here’s how the story continued:

And so I ask Blake, I’m like like ‘What’s a teacup pig?’ And he’s like, ‘I’ll get you a teacup pig.’ He’s like ‘Yeah, give me five grand.’

So, he paid his The Voice colleague the money, and then almost immediately regretted the purchase. The singer explained that the pig would scream a lot, and they “lasted like three weeks” with it. Ultimately, they gave the animal to a girl on a farm, and when she sent them pictures, they realized they had actually not bought a teacup pig, as Levine recalled:

We’re like, ‘Send us pictures. We can’t wait to not be responsible for this animal anymore. Just show us pictures.’ She sends us a picture like six months later, and it’s like 400 pounds.

Obviously, a phone call to Shelton followed. And in true friendly-fire fashion, he had quite the response to the "Moves Like Jagger" singer's reaction.

As you know, Shelton has a history of throwing shade at his fellow coaches, and the “Payphone” singer was hit with a lot of it. This story resulted in that kind of behavior too, as he explained:

I’m like ‘Dude, what if this animal had grown to be this big in my house?’ I was like, ‘Blake, bro, $5,000 for a pig that wasn’t a micro pig or whatever they were called, a teacup pig?’ And he’s like, ‘You’re an idiot.’ He’s like, ‘There’s no such thing as fucking teacup pigs, you dumbass.’ So, that was a pretty good prank that he played on me.

He was right, according to PETA Australia and The Spruce Pets , teacup pigs don’t actually exist. And as this story showed, eventually that tiny piglet will grow into a big pig. So, after all that, Levine asked for the money back, and Shelton said no, putting quite the cap on this wild story.

All of this is honestly reminding me of the good ol’ days on The Voice. While Adam Levine did return as a coach for Season 27, which aired on the 2025 TV schedule , Shelton has been gone since 2023 and likely won’t be back anytime soon . So, the idea of seeing them back on screen together feels a bit far-fetched.