I Know Adam Levine And Blake Shelton Love Their Shenanigans, But I Didn't Have This Prank Story Involving A Teacup Pig On My Bingo Card
Shenanigans and hijinks galore.
The Voice coaches are well-known and loved for their hijinks, shenanigans and general tomfoolery. However, I think Blake Shelton and Adam Levine might take the crown for the best rivalry, as the friends (and occasional enemies) have spent years trolling and taking shots at each other on the singing competition. Well, now the Maroon 5 frontman has shared a story that further proves that point, as he recalled a prank the country singer pulled on him that involved $5,000 and a teacup pig.
Adam Levine was asked about the best pranks he and Blake Shelton had pulled on each other while eating hot wings on Hot Ones. In response, he told an absolutely bananas tale about buying what they thought was a teacup pig from the "God's Country" singer. The story began with:
He then continued to say that the “operative term” in this story is “stays little.” Now, remember that. They wanted a pig that was tiny and didn’t grow to be a full-sized pig.
OK, got that, good. Keep that on the back burner for later. For now, here’s how the story continued:
So, he paid his The Voice colleague the money, and then almost immediately regretted the purchase. The singer explained that the pig would scream a lot, and they “lasted like three weeks” with it. Ultimately, they gave the animal to a girl on a farm, and when she sent them pictures, they realized they had actually not bought a teacup pig, as Levine recalled:
Obviously, a phone call to Shelton followed. And in true friendly-fire fashion, he had quite the response to the "Moves Like Jagger" singer's reaction.
As you know, Shelton has a history of throwing shade at his fellow coaches, and the “Payphone” singer was hit with a lot of it. This story resulted in that kind of behavior too, as he explained:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
He was right, according to PETA Australia and The Spruce Pets, teacup pigs don’t actually exist. And as this story showed, eventually that tiny piglet will grow into a big pig. So, after all that, Levine asked for the money back, and Shelton said no, putting quite the cap on this wild story.
All of this is honestly reminding me of the good ol’ days on The Voice. While Adam Levine did return as a coach for Season 27, which aired on the 2025 TV schedule, Shelton has been gone since 2023 and likely won’t be back anytime soon. So, the idea of seeing them back on screen together feels a bit far-fetched.
However, thankfully, we do still get stories like this from time to time. So, as Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé return to their red chairs for Season 28 of The Voice (which you’ll be able to watch on NBC or with a Peacock subscription), I’ll be hoping for more tales about pranks, shenanigans and hijinks pulled by and on the coaches.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.