Jennifer Lopez Shares Funny Video Of Her Failed Attempts To Take Selfies With Cupcakes: ‘This Is What Happens When You Hang Out With Fabulous Gays’

July 4th weekend always offers a bit of indulgence in American delights like burgers, drinks and cupcakes, and apparently, Jennifer Lopez is here for the latter. While the actress and pop star was hanging out with friends during Independence Day on Friday, she shared some funny outtakes regarding her attempts to pose with cupcakes while with “the gays.”

Jennifer Lopez may have been in the news this week for debuting a song inspired by the “wreckage” of her divorce with Ben Affleck and for taking their shared $60 million mansion off the market , but her Instagram was so unserious on the 4th of July with this hilarious video. Check it out:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

JLo posed with two firework cupcakes held up to her chest to wish her fans and followers a good July 4th while asking if they "want a cupcake." But it didn’t go as planned, considering she kept busting up laughing.

As the Hustlers actor joked, "This is what happens when you hang out with the gays," quipping that they made her do the selfies while saying the phrase. There was a voice in the background coaching her on what to say, and she just couldn’t keep it together across a few takes.

She wrote that she was “just trying to take a simple 4th of July selfie” when the above videos ended up happening instead, but it wasn’t without the celebrity ending up with some fire selfies after all. Later she uploaded the results of the photoshoot in a separate post and a big ole “LOL”:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Jennifer Lopez’s 4th of July selfies with said cupcakes still look fabulous, of course! It’s also pretty great that the video references Jennifer Coolidge’s famous The White Lotus line when she said “these gays, they’re trying to murder me” while on a yacht. It gives the same energy while also totally being the opposite considering her gay besties sound like they were supporting her in her patriotic selfie endeavors.

Anyways, JLo has a lot on her plate, per usual (aside from cupcakes), with her Up All Night tour finally kicking off this upcoming week with seven shows in Spain before she moves on to other locations like Hungary, Italy, Turkey, Poland, Romania, the UAE, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Uzbekistan throughout the summer. The tour comes after Lopez ended up canceling her tour last year in the midst of her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Lopez also wrapped a Netflix rom-com with Brett Goldstein called Office Romance in May , which has led to some actual romance rumors with the Ted Lasso actor . Plus, she is also set to star in one of the new LGBTQ+ movies coming out this year, Kiss Of The Spider-Woman, where she plays a fabulously stylish old Hollywood starlet . It’s already critically-acclaimed, and hitting theaters in October.

But.. come on, her latest posts of course definitely have us wanting to have a red, white and blue cupcake!