Zack Snyder Admits He's 'Tired Of People' Who Say Snyder Cut Doesn't Exist

Does it exist? Is it a myth? This has been the ongoing debate waged online about The Snyder Cut, the version of 2017’s Justice League that consists of director Zack Snyder’s original footage, and runs for a confirmed 214 minutes. Detractors who, in general, are fed up with DC’s silver screen efforts, argue that the movie’s a myth, an unfinished cut that will never see the light of day. Recently, though, Snyder shared proof that his cut of Justice League is real, and then gave this reason as to why he dropped that knowledge on the haters.
The reply, which was posted to Zack Snyder’s Vero account, was a clarification as to why he posted the below image. Snyder apparently has been listening to the online chatter from supposed film “experts” claiming that there’s no way a Snyder Cut of Justice League could exist. Many who claim to be in the know come up with so many reasons why Snyder’s version can’t exist. In retaliation, Snyder shared this image.
That’s a total mic drop.
It’s film canisters that contain, according to Zack Snyder, the film reels that that have “Z.S. JL Director’s Cut.” And the running time? 214 minutes.
Any more questions?
What we love most about this bit of sharing on Snyder’s part is that it provides some insight into the director’s frustration as to how the narrative can get away from him the more that he sits back and let’s people talk on his behalf… spreading false truths. Snyder has had to listen to far too many people dismiss the notion of a Snyder Cut of Justice League. So he physically shows it to us. End of story.
Of course, now we all want to know if and when we will be able to see this 214-minute version of the story. There has been more than enough discussion about different ways that Justice League can come out. Die-hard fans likely want a theatrical release. That might not be possible, but a DVD release makes sense. You know what also makes sense? Putting Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, to give people an incentive to sign up. That seems very possible.
What do you guys think? Do you understand Zack Snyder’s frustration? Or do you think he’d be better off moving on, and focusing on his next picture, Netflix’s Army of the Dead? Vote in the poll below, and then hit the comments with your reactions.
