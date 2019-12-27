Zack Snyder Admits He's 'Tired Of People' Who Say Snyder Cut Doesn't Exist

Of course, now we all want to know if and when we will be able to see this 214-minute version of the story. There has been more than enough discussion about different ways that Justice League can come out. Die-hard fans likely want a theatrical release. That might not be possible, but a DVD release makes sense. You know what also makes sense? Putting Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, to give people an incentive to sign up. That seems very possible.