Suicide Squad’s David Ayer Shares A Scrapped Justice League Connection

Per what David Ayer previously said about Steppenwolf, this Boom Tube would have brought the Apokoliptan general and his Parademons to Earth, and he was supposed to be Task Force X’s “original boss fight.” It’s unclear from Ayer’s Twitter post if this was actually shot or just scripted, but once the Apokolips elements of Suicide Squad were scrapped, not only did that mean Steppenwolf wouldn’t debut in the DC Extended Universe for another year, but Enchantress’ machinery no longer had that ticking clock aspect. It was just a generic, magically-charged doomsday device.