You'll Never Guess Which New MCU Characters Will Debut In Doctor Strange 2

Sometimes you're choosing the title hero, you're choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen and oftentimes, it's as you're making and developing the movie [asking] 'Who will come into it?' and 'Who will fit into it?' The next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters that will be making their debut in that movie you won't expect or won't guess who it is, but we found a cool way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie there and there was a character we always wanted to do something with who will fit really well there.