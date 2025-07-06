New Look At Galactus' Massive Size In Fantastic Four Clip Is Enough To Give Me Nightmares If I Think About It Too Hard

The Summer 2025 movie schedule is heating up both figuratively and literally, thanks to the impending big-screen arrival of Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm in Marvel’s Phase Six adventure The Fantastic Four: First Steps. I can’t be the only one who thinks it’d be more than a little freaky to see man-shaped flames flying through the air, but in the newest clip from the upcoming superhero movie, it’s the ginormous villain Galactus who broke open my brain’s nightmare jar of uncomfortable phobias.

Among the most well-known of the Fantastic Four’s comic book antagonists, the world-eating Galactus is being portrayed by Nosferatu’s Ralph Ineson for the newest MCU entry. In all of the promos and teasers that have been released since FF’s first trailer dropped, though, we haven’t seen more than 15% of the villain’s massive form, with director Matt Shakman & Co. seemingly holding off on that reveal for as long as possible. However, the newest TV spot provides a new look that sent my brain reeling a little. Check the full video out below!

In fewer than 30 seconds or so, that clip is enough to get my hype for this movie up to peak levels, fom the throwback '60s vibes to Ebon Moss-Bachrach's The Thing plowing through concrete supports to Reed putting those specially designed costumes to the test with his stretching powers. Those are all super-positive feelings that wouldn't inspire me to curl into a ball in a bathroom closet, though.

That feat of glory (or something) belongs to the single-second shot in the video of the Fantastic-Car flying through the city streets, with Galactus' head and torso looming above skyscrapers in the far distance.

Like, that's some video game shit that can totally send my head spiraliing down f I consider it too much. Not in the context of me being a member of the Fantastic Four, mind you. But like, if I was living in an apartment in one of those tall buildings, and woke up one morning to use the bathroom and saw Galactus' earl taking up an entire wall of windows, I would lose my mind.

The feeling is akin to the ickiness I feel whenever the age and size of the universe is discussed, and I start to think about how trivial and meaningless my own paltry existence is in comparison. Only in this case, the universe is a helmeted alien with a taste for populated planets. My utter lack of in-the-moment heroism would remain the same, though.

Matt Shakman has addressed Galactus' bewilderingly huge appearance and the hard-to-conceive scope of the behemoth as a threat. And obviously it is frightening to think about him destroying the entire planet in some way, just somehow not quite as unnerving and unnatural as watching his afternoot city stroll.

Now, just because everyone now knows that I can fall into a weird size-related nightmare hole on occasion, that doesn't mean anyone should attempt to freak me out with a forced perspective picture of my neighborhood using one of those Galactus popcorn buckets. I simply must advise against.

Do be advised to head to the theaters to check out The Fantastic Four: First Steps when it hits theaters on July 25, 2025.