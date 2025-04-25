I Knew Marvel Secrecy Was Over-The-Top, But There’s One Big Reason The Thunderbolts* Cast Has Been ‘Sussing Each Other Out’

News
By published

This is so extreme!

the thunderbolts team
(Image credit: Disney)

There aren’t many movie franchises that keep secrets (or at least try to) the way that nearly 20 years of MCU movies have been known to keep secrets. This has continued for upcoming Marvel movies, as well, and with Thunderbolts* stars (and dozens of other MCU vets) preparing for work on the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, there’s a very good reason that they are all “sussing each other out” when it comes to the new film.

What Is The Thunderbolts* Cast Wondering About Their Roles In Avengers: Doomsday?

Obviously, fans who love the many movies and shows that take place in the Marvel multiverse got some major news in March 2025, when a livestream revealed the names of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. Most of the main characters from Thunderbolts* have been announced to return for the first, post-Infinity Saga, Avengers film, but as stars David Harbour and Wyatt Russell tell it, they are still in the dark on a lot of things.

The duo recently spoke to GamesRadar, and when asked if they’ve been on set for Doomsday yet, the Stranger Things star responded:

We can't even tell each other. We're sussing each other out.

Man! This is an insane level of secrecy, right? Neither actor could give an answer to whether or not they’ve begun filming on the new Avengers movie, because they can’t let the other know whether or not they’ve actually started work yet. The Red Guardian actor continued, speaking to Russell:

I don't know if you were in the same position, but I kind of knew I was gonna be in it, but I didn't know anybody else was gonna be in it, I don't have a story, I don't have a script, anything like that.

Look, we all know by now that Marvel actors contend with a level of secret-keeping that could come close to breaking most actual secret agents. In fact, Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, is infamous for spilling the beans, as has been the case for Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. In fact, Doomsday star Simu Liu recently blamed those two for the current level of Marvel secrecy, with all of them going into these movies not knowing who else will be in them until they either film with that person or find out when the public does. Knowing that you’re in a movie, but not having the script or even the story is crazy-pants!

U.S. Agent/John Walker’s portrayer, Wyatt Russell, added that part of how they keep things on the low-low now involves switching things up…a lot. He said:

I know it changed about a thousand times, and it's still changing. So you're kept on your toes. It's like, I don't know what is happening, but, you know, you get a call, and it's like ‘The eagle flies north tonight.’ And you're like, ‘Okay, I have to get on an airplane.’

You know what? Congrats to all the people involved in these movies in any capacity for keeping whatever they know to themselves so that we can all be surprised. Because this level of “WTF is happening?” can only be carried by some true superheroes among us.

TOPICS
Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

‘No One Can Top Tom Cruise:’ Florence Pugh Opens Up About How The Mission: Impossible Star Inspired Her Stunt Work In Thunderbolts*

Michael B. Jordan Replaces Mahershala Ali As Blade In Sinners-Inspired Marvel Fan Art

As Tom Hardy’s Havoc Hits Netflix, Critics Can’t Stop Talking About Its ‘Operatic Violence’ And ‘Virtuosic Brutality’
See more latest
Most Popular
Tom Hardy stars in Havoc on Netflix.
As Tom Hardy’s Havoc Hits Netflix, Critics Can’t Stop Talking About Its ‘Operatic Violence’ And ‘Virtuosic Brutality’
Rachel Zegler bowing as Lucy Gray in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer.
Rachel Zegler Reacted To One Specific Sunrise On The Reaping Cast Announcement, And It's So On-Brand
Tiffany Franco talking about a crush on 90 Day: Hunt For Love
I've Been Skeptical Of 90 Day: Hunt For Love As A 90 Day Fiancé Fan, But Now I'm 1000% In For A Specific Reason
Ben Affleck in The Acoountant 2, Britney Spears on The Tonight Show
‘A Weird Kind Of Unintentional But Collective Cruelty.’ Ben Affleck Has A Lot Of Empathy For Britney Spears And What She’s Gone Through In The Press
Bob in Traitors and Jiggly on All-Stars side by side
Bob The Drag Queen And More Drag Race Alum Offers Messages Of Support For Jiggly Caliente After A Medical Emergency Led To Her Leg Amputation
Chappell Roan in a ruff at LA Fashion Event
Chappell Roan Just Wore A Mini Dress With A Ruffle Hiding Her Face, And It's Giving Me Serious 1500s Vibes
From left to right: Blake Lively in Another Simple Favor tilting her head to the right and Taylor Swift in the Fortnight music video looking forward.
After News That Taylor Swift Might Be Subpoenaed In It Ends With Us Case, An Insider Made Claims About Where Her Friendship With Blake Lively Stands
Kristen Stewart in Happiest Season on Hulu
‘I Do’: Kristen Stewart And Dylan Meyer Confirm Their Marriage With The Most Heartwarming Images
A teary eyed Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts*, pictured next to a teary eyed Tom Cruise from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
‘No One Can Top Tom Cruise:’ Florence Pugh Opens Up About How The Mission: Impossible Star Inspired Her Stunt Work In Thunderbolts*
Bowen Yang on Saturday Night Live&#039;s &quot;Weekend Update&quot;
‘Can You Give SNL An Exception?' Bowen Yang Made A Hilarious Argument For Why Saturday Night Live Should Be Allowed To Say 'S---' And 'F---' On Air