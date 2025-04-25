I Knew Marvel Secrecy Was Over-The-Top, But There’s One Big Reason The Thunderbolts* Cast Has Been ‘Sussing Each Other Out’

There aren’t many movie franchises that keep secrets (or at least try to) the way that nearly 20 years of MCU movies have been known to keep secrets. This has continued for upcoming Marvel movies , as well, and with Thunderbolts* stars (and dozens of other MCU vets) preparing for work on the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday , there’s a very good reason that they are all “sussing each other out” when it comes to the new film.

What Is The Thunderbolts* Cast Wondering About Their Roles In Avengers: Doomsday?

Obviously, fans who love the many movies and shows that take place in the Marvel multiverse got some major news in March 2025, when a livestream revealed the names of the Avengers: Doomsday cast . Most of the main characters from Thunderbolts* have been announced to return for the first, post-Infinity Saga, Avengers film, but as stars David Harbour and Wyatt Russell tell it, they are still in the dark on a lot of things.

The duo recently spoke to GamesRadar , and when asked if they’ve been on set for Doomsday yet, the Stranger Things star responded:

We can't even tell each other. We're sussing each other out.

Man! This is an insane level of secrecy, right? Neither actor could give an answer to whether or not they’ve begun filming on the new Avengers movie, because they can’t let the other know whether or not they’ve actually started work yet. The Red Guardian actor continued, speaking to Russell:

I don't know if you were in the same position, but I kind of knew I was gonna be in it, but I didn't know anybody else was gonna be in it, I don't have a story, I don't have a script, anything like that.

Look, we all know by now that Marvel actors contend with a level of secret-keeping that could come close to breaking most actual secret agents. In fact, Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, is infamous for spilling the beans , as has been the case for Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. In fact, Doomsday star Simu Liu recently blamed those two for the current level of Marvel secrecy , with all of them going into these movies not knowing who else will be in them until they either film with that person or find out when the public does. Knowing that you’re in a movie, but not having the script or even the story is crazy-pants!

U.S. Agent/John Walker’s portrayer, Wyatt Russell, added that part of how they keep things on the low-low now involves switching things up…a lot. He said:

I know it changed about a thousand times, and it's still changing. So you're kept on your toes. It's like, I don't know what is happening, but, you know, you get a call, and it's like ‘The eagle flies north tonight.’ And you're like, ‘Okay, I have to get on an airplane.’

You know what? Congrats to all the people involved in these movies in any capacity for keeping whatever they know to themselves so that we can all be surprised. Because this level of “WTF is happening?” can only be carried by some true superheroes among us.