Kevin Feige Confirms Transgender Character In A Future Marvel Movie

While LGBTQ inclusion is becoming more common in movies in general, and while Disney has added inclusive characters to movies like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker recently, when we are talking about LGBT+ characters in movies the T is often overlooked, which is why a fan asked Kevin Feige specifically about transgender characters in future Marvel movies.
Speaking at a NYFA panel, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige recently was asked about whether Marvel had plans to focus on LGBT+ stories in the future. He was specifically asked about the “T” in LGBT+ and whether that would be represented, to which Feige answered:
So, what’s shooting right now? Black Widow wrapped production a few months ago. Eternals is still very much in motion and is likely what Kevin Feige is referring to in his comments at the NYFA event; however, it’s worth noting the next movie after those two, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is also expected to film soon.
Right now a transgender superhero does exist in the Thor comics through a character named Sera. In the comics, that character pals around with Thor's long-lost sister Angela. Angela and Sera end up taking on a monster who attacks the Temple of the Anchorites, and they bond over the event, eventually living together.
It’s unclear if that character will be a part of Thor: Love and Thunder, but that movie will be out in 2021 and could be a possibility for a transgender character as well. Director Taika Waititi recently introduced several LGBTQ characters in his 2019 movie Jojo Rabbit.
Ultimately, we did previously know that Eternals would feature an LGBTQ character who is married with a family, so this particular comment may fit in tidily with that earlier news. What is clear about all of this is that Kevin Feige has been having some fun teasing new characters of late, and we'll let you know when these teases turn into actual details.
The news comes after Marvel already included an LGBTQ moment in Avengers: Endgame, when Joe Russo played a character who was impacted by Thanos’ snap, later known as “The Blip.” He lost his partner and is shown in a meeting with Captain America trying to work through his feelings over what happened.
Marvel has been looking to tell diverse storytelling a lot more of late, including through introducing its first headlining movie heroine Captain Marvel and the 2018 release of Black Panther. (Although probably a story about a talking tree and a trash panda before that was diverse in a more alien way.)
The addition of a “T” character, as the question asker put it, will be the latest in this shift for the superhero studio, which kicked off with a lot of very strong white dudes (and Iron Man) at its start.
If you are interested in learning more about Marvel’s Phase Four slate of movies, we have you covered with our full guide.