Chris Evans And Michael B. Jordan Have Already Played Human Torch, But Fantastic Four's Joseph Quinn Knows What's 'Sexy' About His Own Take

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He&#039;s wearing a white shirt and looking worried.
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will finally bring the titular team to the shared universe. This will be the third time the quartet of heroes will make it to the big screen, and Joseph Quinn recently teased his "sexy" take that'll be different from Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan.

What we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps has taken some big steps forward recently, thanks to interviews and some trailers. The cast of Fantastic Four is pretty incredible, especially its leading actors Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn. The latter actor spoke to EW about his approach to Johnny Storm, offering:

He's a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he's funny. Myself and [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don't think so.

He's not wrong. Johnny is usually a bit of a womanizer, but it sounds like Joseph Quinn is hoping to bring a more modern sensibility to The Human Torch. This sounds similar to changes made during Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond to make him a less misogynistic character. Helen Mirren even spoke about the sexist nature of 007. And that's seemingly something the Stranger Things breakout star wanted to pivot from.

Joseph Quinn became a household name after playing Eddie in Stranger Things, and getting to flame on as the Human Torch is another huge gig for the 31 year-old actor. He shared more about how he's approaching the beloved hero, saying:

This version of Johnny is less callous with other people's feelings, and hopefully there's a self-awareness about what's driving that attention-seeking behavior.

Both Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan were wildly charming in this role, but this sounds like an interesting take on it.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been not-so-patiently for The Fantastic Four to join the shared universe, and Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for that to happen. While we got an alternate Reed Richards thanks to John Krasinski's Doctor Strange 2 cameo, First Steps marks the entrance for the primary versions of those characters.

The Fantastic Four was confirmed for the Avengers: Doomsday cast during a live stream, so it won't take long for them to crossover with our other heroes. It should be fascinating to see how this happens, given they're on an alternate universe. But we are in The Multiverse Saga so anything could happen.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. But first up is another MCU team flick: Thunderbolts* on May 2nd.

