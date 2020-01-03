Looks Like Kevin Smith’s Working On Mallrats 2 Again

While Kevin Smith didn’t reveal why he’s working on Twilight of the Mallrats, I imagine it has something to do with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Following its two-night Fathom Events run last October, Smith has been presented the movie at many locations on nationwide roadshow tour, so he’s seen and met plenty of people who are big fans of the View Askewniverse. Throw in Smith’s mention that Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has made over $3 million so far, and perhaps he felt that along with delivering Clerks III, there’s still enough interest in this franchise to warrant giving Mallrats 2 another shot.