Wait, Dogma 2 Might Happen? Kevin Smith Hit Us With An Update, And He's Fired Up

While it’s important to celebrate the new and exciting offerings on the 2025 movie schedule, long-awaited events like Dogma’s 25th anniversary revival don’t just fall out of the sky. With its complicated rights history now settled after years of being out of print, Kevin Smith has toured the film through a roadshow experience - which leads to tonight’s early showings for its wide release.

And lo, just when you thought Mr. Smith's triumphant Cannes screening was the end of the story, a new chapter has appeared. After much speculation, the creator himself revealed unto me that yes, children, Dogma 2 could indeed happen after all.

Hey Kids, Kevin Smith Is Working On Dogma 2!

I was as surprised as everyone else to hear that a sequel to this sacrilegious entry in Kevin Smith’s View Askew-niverse was on the table. While I wanted to ask after an update, the Smith’s previous Dogma 2 comments (via X ) seemed to have set that sequel as existing solely in the writer/director’s head.

But when I did try to get an update on Dogma’s potential popcorn bucket, Kevin Smith threw this curveball into his conversation with CinemaBlend:

God willing, there'll be a popcorn bucket. If not this time, then Dogma 2. … I'm writing it right now. If I wasn't talking to you, I'd be sitting here writing. I'm in the throes of [it], I'm 15 pages in, and I love it so much.

With fans previously seeming to misinterpret his early thoughts on another holy rolling laugh riot from last fall, I was taken aback by how Dogma 2 is now being put to paper. Of I’m being quite honest, I somewhat felt my own unique form of “Catholic Guilt” over how I was, hypothetically, getting in the way.

Don’t get me wrong: the beloved New Jersey filmmaker behind the Clerks Trilogy was surely glad to promote Dogma’s resurrection. But once my writer’s brain learned that those ideas for the future could have been flowing, I felt a need to atone. Which meant that I needed to ask for these further details from Brother Kevin, in hopes of properly spreading the gospel:

Obviously Alan [Rickman] and George [Carlin] we won't be able to get back, but they could all come back if they want to. However, it's a story that doesn't require the cast of old to tell the story. So there'll be places for everybody, but it's a pretty unique new journey that when you see the movie, you'll be like, ‘I get it. I understand it.’ In the first five minutes you'll know exactly what we're doing, and it'll be satisfying. … You'll be like, ‘Oh! Of course this would be the Dogma sequel.’

Now just because Dogma 2 is being written doesn’t mean it’s 100% happening. Anybody still anticipating Ranger Danger and the Danger Rangers, Moose Jaws or Twilight of the Mallrats would back that statement, no matter how excited this news may be. But if you’re looking for something outside of just revisiting Dogma, you’re in luck.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Smodcast Pictures / Iconic Events)

A Very Special Alan Rickman Tribute Is Also On The Way

Through my previous interview tied to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Jay and Silent Bob Tracer Pack, there was some talk about what was ahead for Dogma in 2025. At that point, we were more focused on the theatrical rollout of the 1999 original, and how Jason Mewes claimed his CoD experience was his favorite role ever.

But in that other discussion with CinemaBlend, Kevin Smith shared that a very special issue of his comic anthology Quick Stops was on the way. Which, as you can already guess, leads to this bittersweet update for admirers of the late, great Alan Rickman:

There's a whole issue that's about Metatron that's coming out this year, it's called ‘In Honor of Alan.’

Perhaps it’s this comic title that helped get the gears turning in the first place, seeing as Rickman’s death in 2016 is still felt by family, friends and fans alike. Paying tribute to the versatile acting talent is certainly part of the equation for this Quick Stops issue; but as Smith continued in this part of our conversation, he told me about the special place that his entire filmography has in his heart:

[Kind of] like in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, we put Loki in it. Matt came back dressed as Loki and told the little story. So like, these movies never die for me. They're like herpes: I carry 'em around forever. So it's always funny when the people in them come to interact with them again over time, and I'm like, ‘Oh, I've been here ever since you left the set.’ I never really left Dogma behind, Dogma’s an active part of my world.

One could say that much like many stories in scripture, Kevin Smith foretold the second coming of Dogma, and divine intervention happened to make it all possible. At least now we can all see the original, restored in 4K and back on the big screen, as we continue to have faith. If you’re lucky enough to be at Smodcastle Cinema’s sold out “Watch with Kev” screening tonight, don’t forget to thank Brother Kevin for his efforts.