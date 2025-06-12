Spaceballs 2 Just Dropped A Hilarious Teaser, But There's Another Massive Update About It That Has All My Attention

Mel Brooks is one of the great comedy geniuses of the 20th century. He has so many fantastic films that it's hard to pick a favorite, but Spaceballs has to be near the top of any list. His Star Wars spoof is so spot on that it even makes fun of franchises and sequels. Well, soon it will be one.

Spaceballs 2 Has The Perfect Announcement Teaser

Josh Gad had previously revealed that he had written a sequel to Spaceballs, but beyond the fact that it existed, what we know about Spaceballs 2, like what it will be about or when we might see it, was limited at best. That just changed as an official Spaceballs 2 announcement just dropped that confirmed the movie is coming and set for a 2027 release. Check out the hilarious announcement above.

The teaser is perfect. The original Spaceballs included a Star Wars-style opening crawl that was as funny as anything else in the movie. This one is focused on poking fun at the absolutely massive number of sequels and reboots that have been released over the last four decades.

Rick Moranis And Bill Pullman Are Set To Return For Spaceballs 2

However, the best part of the Spaceballs 2 news isn't the jokes, it's the news of who will be in the movie. Deadline reports Bill Pullman, who starred in the first film as Lone Starr, will be back, as will Dark Helmet himself, Rick Moranis.

The Rick Moranis return is especially noteworthy, as the actor has been largely retired from acting for quite some time. He did not return for either of the recent Ghostbusters sequels, even though there were apparently attempts to get him back. So it's worth calling out how his return for this sequel is a big deal.

As a huge Rick Moranis fan in general, and an equally big Dark Helmet fan specifically, this has me quite happy. Any attempt to make another Spaceballs would be handicapped from the outset if Moranis wasn't involved. Nobody else is quite as capable of being as funny, even while being covered by a giant metal facemask.

It seems that Josh Gad and Rick Moranis were simply destined to work together at some point. Gad spent several years trying to get a legacy sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids off the ground. There were reports at one time that Moranis would return for the sequel, and while those rumors were never confirmed, the whole project eventually fell apart anyway.

Mel Brooks will also be back in the new Spaceballs. Brooks played two parts in the original film: as the leader of the Spaceballs, President Skroob, and as the Yoda parody, Yogurt. Brooks is confirmed to be playing Yogurt again. No word on if he'll also play Skroob, but considering Skroob ends the original movie with Dark Helmet on the Planet of the Apes, it's at least possible.