How Little Women Changed Fans’ Minds About A Classic Literary Villain

Amy's Marriage Is A Happy Ending In Little Woman 2019

In the 2019 movie, it shows how Laurie really loves the March family as a whole and wishes to be part of it. Sure, he has a special affection for Jo in the beginning, he really loves being amongst the household and he deeply loves being in the company of everyone in it. When Jo turns him down, he sees finally sees Amy has been waiting for him the whole time. It’s actually a happy ending when Amy and Laurie get married. Jo’s monologue to her mother about not loving Laurie but wanting to be loved shows that if she did say yes to Laurie she’d be settling. Sure the sisters have an opposing relationship but they are not seen as enemies anymore.