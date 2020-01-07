Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Has Seen Significantly High Drops In Attendance Since Opening Weekend

However, at the end of the day, the percentages don’t look great for the movie and I don’t think this last movie will come anywhere close to the $2 billion the first movie made. We can blame people being meh on this movie via CinemaScore and also elsewhere on the Internet, we can blame the large influx of Star Wars projects that have come to fruition in recent years. (We’re spoiled really.) We can blame places like China not really being in love with Star Wars. We can blame competition like Jumanji: The Next Level at the box office.