Little Women's Greta Gerwig Explains That Sad Photo Of Her Sitting In The Empty Golden Globes Hall

I was two hours early to this, and I was in an empty banquet hall. Because I was actually not nominated, my brilliant actress Saoirse Ronan was nominated for her performance, my composer Alexandre Desplat was nominated for his work. But I was not nominated, and I was there to support Noah (Baumbach). And he was doing all this press, but I was just there early. So I was in this banquet hall with no one there, and then I saw all the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press inside. And they were all like ‘We voted for you,’ and I was like ‘Well, you didn’t. Because I didn’t get nominated. So maybe one of you did, but it’s not possible that all of you did.’