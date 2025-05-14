Watching Netflix's Nonnas Was a Foodie’s Dream (Or Torture), But How Much Were Vince Vaughn And Joe Manganiello Actually Eating?
Alright, I'm already hungry.
Hi, I'm Alex, and I'm a cooking addict. I've honestly called myself a "foodie" more times than I can count, so to watch Nonnas with my Netflix subscription was like a dream come true—or sheer torture, considering how ridiculously delicious the food looked and how famished it left me. But ironically enough, though food was everywhere on set, stars Vince Vaughn and Joe Manganiello did not consume nearly as much as you might imagine considering how much food is visible on the screen from scene to scene.
Nonnas debuted on the 2025 Netflix schedule recently, and there are so many shots of tasty food from the eponymous grandmas. Of course, when I spoke to Vaughn, I had to inquire as to how much indulged. He did admit it was just "a little bit," because you do attempt to be virtuous—but even he gets hungry viewing the movie now.
The food in Nonnas honestly is the stuff of dreams. Think: ultimate level of comfort food. These are the kind of dishes you could probably see on many of the best cooking shows, but that also have a home-y quality you'd (probably) never get from a pro chef. The experience is tangible, and honestly, I feel this movie deserves to have several slots on our best cooking scenes list. At the very list, Netflix audiences seem to be into watching the flick.
What about stars who weren’t in as many of the cooking scenes? That’s where Joe Manganiello comes in, who responded that he didn’t get to eat as much because he wasn’t in as many of those memorable food scenes – which is wild considering how many scenes viewers see him eating in. However, behind-the-scenes, Mangianello told me he was absolutely tucking it back in the NY and New Jersey dining scene:
My god, twelve-course meals? Four times a week? I don’t think my stomach would be able to handle that. I personally believe Nonnas is the feel-good movie of the year, but my god, I don’t think my body would be feeling too good after that.
The good news? The cast was fed in some capacity, even if it was small, little bits here and there on set or huge get-togethers with the cast and crew. Now, excuse me while I figure out how to put together my own Sunday gravy.
