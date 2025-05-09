I Just Watched The Most Joyous Movie Of The Year, And It's One I Didn't Even Know About Until A Couple Of Weeks Ago

There are some movies that just make you feel good…and I think I found the one that you seriously need to check out, if you haven’t already.

When it comes to the 2025 Netflix schedule , there are plenty of great movies coming out this year, many of which are also on our 2025 movie schedule overall. But while genres of all kinds are appearing, sometimes, we just need a movie that’s going to make us feel good.

And, as someone who considers her Netflix subscription as sacred as a Friday night pizza date, I can say I think I found the movie you should watch—and it’s one I didn’t even know about until a few weeks ago.

(Image credit: Nicole Rivelli/Netflix)

Netflix Always Has Some Great Movies, But They're Oftentimes Forgettable

So, let’s be honest here – Netflix can make forgettable movies. Like, a lot.

Sure, the most popular Netflix films have stood the test of time and became major hits or classics for the platform. We could talk about The Irishman and how it earned so many Academy Award nominations or the several other films that have gone on to receive those nods – Roma, Marriage Story; the list goes on and on.

Or we could talk about the movies that haven’t been as critically praised but were successful. Some have earned sequels—like the Enola Holmes franchise, with the third movie in development right now, or maybe The Christmas Chronicles, which got a sequel and features one of my favorite movie Santas ever.

However, there are plenty of other movies on this platform that we forget so often. They might be good, but most of the time, we don’t remember them for long afterwards. Some examples might be The Life List (which was fine but not the best film I’ve ever watched), Irish Wish, Carry-On, and so many others—all of which had their time in the sun but are pretty much forgotten about with days or weeks.

They’re fine, but they don’t really do anything to separate themselves from the pack. With that in mind, the latest film I watched is a feel-good movie that I think is a bit different, and one that anyone can connect to.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nonnas, However, Was The First That I Could See Myself Rewatching

Nonnas is a new film from Netflix that is actually based on a real story, and once you watch it, you’ll either be hungry or want to visit the restaurant it’s based on.

The film centers on Joe, a man who recently lost his mother. He decides to honor her by opening a restaurant on Staten Island where nonnas can actually work as chefs. That’s right, Italian grandmothers—who, honestly, have made some of the best meals out there.

Let me say that yes, I am a little biased about this movie because I love to cook. It’s become a passion of mine over the years, so any movie that incorporates food of any kind is one that I will always recommend.

But, there’s just something about Nonnas that makes it so rewatchable. It’s the first film in a while where I feel a genuine connection to the characters because they feel like people I would meet in my daily life or see at a family gathering. It’s authentic in the best way.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s All About Family And How To Deal With Grief

While Nonnas prominently features food as the main thing that draws all the characters and the story together, the theme is how we deal with grief, our family, and the intersection of both. Joe has lost his mother and is opening Entoca Maria to honor her, but every nonna that he employs has had her own life of problems regarding their family or loved ones.

From broken connections with their children to acceptance of who you are, they portray grief in different ways and how, over the years, they have come to address it. You can’t help but love their strength, resilience, and the boldness required to take on something that they have never before done this late in their lives.

It’s inspiring, and Joe gains fortitude from them. He refuses to back down as much as he can because he knows they never would. That’s something that I can’t help but adore.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s Also A Love Letter To The Grandmothers That Inspired Us

Another aspect of this that makes it so feel-good is that it’s not just about food, family, and grief—it’s about the women who have paved the way for us.

As I said before, I really do love food. Whether it’s recommending the best baking shows or telling you to watch Chef for the umpteenth time , anything that involves a culinary delight is the kind of series or film I will love.

Nonnas reminded me of why I love cooking in the first place, and it’s because of the strong women who came before me, the ones who inspired me to not only pick up a knife in the kitchen to cut my vegetables but to cut my way through life, one thing at a time. Some cuts aren’t exact, but when you throw it all into the pot and add some love, it turns out great – all the mistakes you thought you made were combined with your good decisions, creating something excellent.

The women who have come before me are the reason I have become who I am now. They are the ones who made me realize my passion and told me to chase my dreams. This film is the best reminder of that—while, yes, we might have come from a different generation and the way we live has evolved, these are the people who have been there for us, who will cheer us on no matter what and inspire us to do our best. And that’s just beautiful.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s The Kind Of Film That Doesn’t Just Make You Want To Call Your Mom - You Want To Visit Her

I’ve talked about my mother a few times on CinemaBlend, mainly because she’s another person in my life with whom I love to watch movies. This one made me want to visit her—not just call, but visit her for everything she has done for me and thank her for inspiring me. Because, at the end of the day, that’s what Nonnas is about.

Granted, I am very lucky to have the loving family that I do, but this movie constantly reminds me not to take it for granted. It grounds you in reality and urges the viewer to cherish the moments held with those dearest to us because we never know when they will be taken from us.

It’s the kind of movie that not only makes you smile but makes you teary-eyed and then want to spend some time at the kitchen table with your own family – maybe even your nonna.

Nonnas is available on Netflix, so please go and watch it. You won’t regret it.