‘Take That Markle.’ Gwyneth Paltrow Ditched Her Top For Some Tuscan Cooking, And The Internet (And Jennifer Garner) Had A Lot Of Thoughts

Gwyneth Paltrow knows how to keep people talking, whether it's through her performances or her Goop empire. This time around, though, she has fans chatting over her topless cooking. Paltrow recently posted a playful video of herself cooking in Tuscany, which shows her ditching her shirt while throwing down. The breakfast looks delicious, and I’m obsessed with some of the fan comments, including one from none other than Jennifer Garner.

It seemed as though Paltrow was enjoying the summer weather, as she shared the scenic views of the Italian countryside while she cooked breakfast. While Paltrow has shared cooking posts before, this most recent one felt different and a lot more cheeky. The meal, in question, was something called “Boyfriend Breakfast” which included high protein ingredients like beans, eggs, and sausage. The name likely comes from the idea that this is a breakfast skillet you might prepare for a boyfriend or husband to keep their energy up throughout the day. Check out the Instagram video below:

The meal looks delicious, and unexpected from someone like Gwyneth Paltrow, who has a reputation for shying away from fatty foods in favor of lighter fare. However, fans are having a hard time focusing on the Oscar winner's cooking skills, considering Paltrow is topless in one of the shots. The post is still modest, as you only see Paltrow from the back, but it definitely shows off the actress’ freeing way of enjoying the Tuscan scenery. Luckily, the reception was positive, and fans loved to see this more playful side of Paltrow:

One of the most exciting commenters was Jennifer Garner, who also seemed charmed by this peek into Paltrow’s serene life. The Elektra actress jokingly expressed her interest in joining Paltrow for her boyfriend breakfast, saying:

Can I be your boyfriend?

The Shakespeare in Love actress replied back with a comment that's just as flirty and fun, saying:

You already are in my heart.

Although Paltrow is no stranger to making headlines with her lifestyle choices, this topless Tuscan breakfast moment gave fans a fun glimpse into her real-life friendships, which is so fun. I love this playful banter here, and I’d love to see these two combine their talents with a dual cooking video. They both have such great energy that would work great together, and such a clip would allow fans an even deeper glimpse into this Tuscan summer lifestyle.

When Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t cooking up a storm in Italy, or running her Goop lifestyle empire, she's returning to acting. She's set to return to star alongside Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, which is set to hit theaters on December 25. For more information on other exciting titles heading to the big screen this year, make sure to consult our 2025 movie release schedule.